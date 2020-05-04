Five years ago, a woman called my office at work and left a voicemail. She asked if Anna Katherine Lowery was my grandmother. Before I could call back, another message came through my social media feed – from the same person.
Yes, I am actually proud to report that the lady in question was my grandmother. She was my mother’s mother and like a second Mom to me.
My grandmother was not a wealthy woman. She and my grandfather lived very modestly in a house that probably is less than 1200 square feet – counting the front porch.
My grandfather – her husband – well, he believed in recycling and repurposing until every inch of life was squeezed out of it – long before this was fashionable. And so, when Grandma brought something or someone into her home, it became an item she held close to her heart.
And so it seems that when the woman who called me was in the sixth grade – some 60 years before -- she happened to be an impressionable 12 year old visiting my grandmother. And on the kitchen table of my Grandma’s house was a pink glass cake platter and a matching bowl.
Because she was entertaining company, Grandma put cake on the platter and strawberries in the bowl. This presentation struck the sixth grader – this touch of elegance in a very humble home -- and she said “Mrs. Lowery, one day when I get married I’m going to have fancy dishes like these.”
I imagine my grandmother giggled a bit at the notion of anything she owned being considered “fancy.”
In 1960, when that little girl did get married, as a wedding gift my grandmother gave the bride those same pink dishes. I am sure it was because she simply couldn’t afford to buy something new but remembered the little girl had so admired them.
And five years ago, that little girl – at the age of 72 – gave the set to me.
“Your grandmother taught me at 12 years old what it meant to have class and manners, no matter who you are or what kind of house you have,” the woman said to me. “I wanted you to have the dishes to remind you now that when one person doesn’t think they are making much of a difference, they are...even if it’s just to one other person.”
And now – five years later -- every time I look at those dishes I am indeed reminded of the power of one person’s humble life. Grandma has been gone for 29 years and I still miss her. Yet I still see her. I see her spark each time I look into the eyes of my cousins, and my cousins’ children – there is a spark and smile we all share in our family – and it came from her.
And that, dear readers, is the power of love – of a Mother’s love, actually.
And that is the legacy this very edition celebrates this month.
Happy Mother’s Day.
