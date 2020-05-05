What’s Cooking
Waffles, Muffins and Mimosas… by the beach
What could be better for Mother’s Day?
My Mom – Virginia “Ginny” Lou Braman Hand -- passed away in June, 2013.
We used to talk by phone every Sunday. She was living in Panama City Beach, Florida at the time of her death. She and my Dad had built their dream home on a golf course there when they retired. That beach was a special place for my mother. My family owned a condo there for years and she and my father had been snowbirds for quite awhile until they decided to move there permanently in 2003. Their life in retirement bliss had just “begun” when my Dad died in February 2006.
I still miss them both.
One of my fondest memories of my Mom – after Dad was gone – was visiting her at that Florida house and waking up before anyone else and preparing breakfast. Mom and I were big believers in breakfast.
I remember looking through her kitchen trying to find all the essentials and realizing my organizational skills and hers are a lot alike. The rolling pins can be found in the cabinet with the spices. The aluminum foil is in the same drawer with trash bags. I used to think my Mom did this so no one else would be tempted to use her kitchen – for lack of finding anything. And I probably do that for the same reason. When it came to the kitchen, my Mom could be a bit territorial.
My Mom used to express herself through her cooking. I inherited that from her.
My birthday is also in May – so I think for “Ginny Lou,” I was a belated Mother's Day present. And so, for my mother and me, Mother's Day always held special significance. We each got presents that month. From each other. Even in the year she died, I sent her flowers for Mother's Day and the very next week – for my birthday – she sent me a floral arrangement right back. It used to get quite comical seeing if we could match each other flower for flower on different occasions.
So I thought for this month – to celebrate mothers I'd suggest a few early morning dishes – perfect for breakfast or brunch anytime – but especially on Mother’s Day.
Thanks for everything, Mom.
Happy Mothers’ Day.