Allegany Magazine continues to celebrate Mother's Day all month long!
Decorated Interiors
From One Mom to the Other
Coffee, Conversation, and the Brutal Truths about Motherhood
By HEATHER LANCASTER
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
What makes a mother? Well… according to a recent article in the Huffington Post, “A mother is someone who wants her child to grow up to be a happy, healthy, successful adult. A mother pays attention to her child's particular nature and responds to the specific needs of each child. A mother accepts her child for who she or he is, and forgives her child for their mistakes, big or small.”
I thought it would be fun to “interview” many of the amazing mothers I know with a light-hearted question and answer session about motherhood. Over some coffee, the responses generated responses that are 100% relatable and brought on many laughs. And while we are printing the photos of the mothers included in my round table discussion, we are choosing to mask their replies. It doesn’t make their answers or our conversation any less real. If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that mothers are superheroes and can accomplish anything. Being a mom is a wonderful role, but is certainly not an easy one. Thank you Allison, Amber, Cassie, Laura, Lennie, Lori, Meagan, and Molly for your candor and thank you to all of the amazing, selfless, and dedicated mamas. Happy Mothers’ Day!
What are the biggest challenges of motherhood that no one prepared you for?
“Unfortunately, it feels like my biggest challenge as a mom no one could have prepared me for, and that’s being a mother in a pandemic! I had been a mom just long enough to feel like I knew a little bit about what I was doing and then this got thrown into the mix. Of course it's been great to have more time with them than I otherwise would, but I also am worried about them missing out on other things! My younger child (who is about 18 months) doesn’t even know what it’s like to sit in the cart at the grocery store, or a highchair at a restaurant, which is a very strange thing.”
“Nothing prepares you for the feeling of helplessness when your child gets sick for the first time with what turns out to be a lifelong illness. Watching your three year old child struggle to breathe when you’ve experienced the same thing is upsetting. But with prayers and medicine, these episodes began to be manageable and create extra cuddle times that are remembered for years to come.”
“Aside from parenting during a pandemic; would be finding the balance between being a mama, wife, daughter, friend and professional. I feel like identity is easily lost because the sacrifice can be so great!”
“You never stop worrying about your child, the worries may change as the years go by, they’re always there. “
“The amount of patience required to be a mom.”
“When I was younger, I didn't think I'd ever be a mom. I just didn't think I was cut out for it. Even now I'm not sure I am, but don't all mothers feel that way at some point? When I first became a mother and brought my little girl home from the hospital, I really had no idea what to expect. Neither my husband nor I knew a thing about newborns, and none of our friends had children yet, so we were winging it. I was immediately overwhelmed by the trials of nursing and the constant crying - both her and me. Now I know all her crying was an indicator of colic and I should have asked the pediatrician more questions, but at the time I just thought 'this must be what babies do.' I think I cried just as much as she did in those first three months.”
What makes a mother?
“I don’t think a mother is simply made by carrying a child or even giving birth, it’s so much more than that. To mother is to love, nurture, sacrifice and give eternally. A mother encourages and educates, guides and provides.”
What is something your own mom told you about that you never believed until it happened?
“I never grasped the sense of time quite like I do now, the older you get the faster it goes definitely! But there is no time warp like parenthood! “
What is the best part of being a mom?
“Hugs, kisses, and baby smells! Seriously though, whenever they learn something new or realize something for the first time, there's nothing like it!”
“The best part of being a mom is watching the little one that you created grow and thrive and become their own little amazing person.”
“The best part about being a mom is watching your children grow and seeing their personalities emerge. From the moment they are born, you are mesmerized by them. Making lots of memories together that neither one of you will ever forget. Then as they grow and become adults, you find that they become your best friends. I will always cherish every moment and every adventure I have had with both of my daughters. I thank God that I was blessed with them! I am so proud of the wonderful, successful women they have become.”
What is the biggest surprise of motherhood?
“The biggest surprise of motherhood for me would be just how incredibly fast babies grow and change. Literally the blink of an eye; one day they can’t hold their little head up & the next it seems like they’re running laps around the house!”
“That absolutely nothing can prepare you for motherhood. The mix of emotions, amount of daily patience required, the situations you’ll go through, and the amount of love you can feel for a little one is incredible.”
What is the best piece of advice you could give a new mom?
“Trust your gut! Becoming a mom can feel scary but you will discover so many instincts you don't even know you have. And when you have no instincts, ask your pediatrician, poll your mom friends, Google with caution. Oh, and you can listen to all the advice you want but remember that you don't actually have to take any of it!”
“Don’t sweat the small stuff, pick your battles, most all kids turn out just fine! Love them, hug them a lot forever! Say I love you everyday!”
“Take them to church. I feel this will give them a faith that they will need to turn to on more than one occasion! Hang on tight because it can definitely be a ride, but when they come home with those grand babies there’s no greater gift!”
“Motherhood is a journey. Right now, let go of the preconceived notions and romanticized thoughts of how you thought being a mama would be and embrace the present and what it truly is, because it’s fleeting. Don’t compare yourself to others. Follow your heart, for you are the one who knows your children best. Motherhood is a constant learning experience. Give yourself, your spouse and your children grace. No one is perfect, everyone has faults – even mothers.”
“Embrace the crazy messy life in front of you and see the beauty in the small moments...the sticky hands that want to braid your hair, the muddy handprints hugging your legs, the goofy smiles, the snuggles when you need them most.”
What habit of your child(ren) makes you most proud?
“She uses thank you appropriately.”
“That my daughter is able to show empathy and kindness when needed even though she’s only two.”
“She’s eager to learn and loves reading books.”
What is the most mischievous thing your child(dren) has ever done?
“The most mischievous thing; pulling a table runner and spilling a burning candle on the floor. Not my proudest moment either.”
“Poured Elmer’s glue all over herself while she was supposed to be in bed asleep.”
Where would you like your child to be in 10 years?
“Happy and thriving in the things she loves while carving her own little path in this great big world.”
What is something that having a child has taught you?
“Having a child has taught me to cherish solo time with my husband. Even those moments are fleeting, but we have to make time for ourselves, being the best us makes us better for her.”
“Life goes by way too fast, so don’t take small everyday moments for granted.”
Describe your child in a single sentence?
“Sunshine mixed with a hurricane.”
“Full of spunk and heart”.
“My daughters are both beautiful, strong, compassionate and caring women! And maybe a little sassy.”
What is something you never thought you’d say as a mom?
“I had just put the vacuum away after cleaning and caught my daughter throwing cracker crumbs onto the living room rug. I asked her what she was doing and she said ‘feeding the chickens!’ I had to break it to her that we didn’t have chickens.”
“Honey, please don’t put your naked butt on the dog...”
“With sequins, there’s a fine line between classy and trashy.”
Photography courtesy in part by Karen Rainier Photography and Lisa Wolford/Wolford Photography