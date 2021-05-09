From the Editor’s Desk
Mother’s Day, Movies, and 50 Shades of Faye
Of course May is the month of Mother’s Day.
One of the things I really miss about my Mom are her impromptu movie reviews. Every Monday, Faye Riggs hit the bargain movie night at the local theatres inside the Country Club Mall. It was something she really looked forward to doing. She took a friend and she saw whatever was new for that week. And then she would call me to tell me all about it. It became somewhat of a ritual.
“Well...guess what movie I saw tonight?” I remember Mom telling me once, as if she had been insulted. “ That 50 Shades Darker thing and let me tell you I don’t know what the big deal is! I thought it was stupid. Yes, he shows his butt and she shows her breasts and she wants to be tied up but I figured -- hey, they're engaged to be married, so what's the big to-do about this? There were women around me giggling at things but I just sat there eating popcorn and waiting for the whole dumb thing to be over!”
And then for the next 20 minutes, I sat paralyzed and mortified as my mother explicity detasiled the movie nearly scene by scene. I sort of blacked out halfway through her description and came to only to hear her say...
"So I said to Susan -- I said....well, that was the worst six dollars I have ever spent on a movie. And she said to me , 'well, Faye....maybe you should read the book. The book might be better' and I said 'no indeed, thank you...after watching that stupid thing, the only book I'll be reading is the Bible!”
When I told her I had read the book The Shack when it was released as a movie, she decided to see that one too.
“I thought it was beautiful. I think I cried all the way through it. But it was a good cry. You told me you read the book and you warned me if the movie was like the book it would make me cry. Well it did. And Tim McGraw is in it. But, my gosh, without his cowboy hat, he looks old.”
And so I reminded her that Tim McGraw and I are the same age.
“Well....you're not getting any younger either, son,” she said.
And then there was the time I took Mom to see Wonder Woman.
“I didn’t think at my age I would like an action movie like that. I saw previews and thought it looked violent but I loved it. I like the way it told her story and I liked its message. And she really doesn’t use her sword as much as I thought. Her biggest weapon in the end is her heart. And she realizes that mankind doesn’t ever really want to be at war. When she says ‘I choose love’ I started to cry. And I bet you don’t think I got who sent her that picture in Paris but I did and I thought it was pretty neat.”
Her “honest” review of Disney’s live retelling of Beauty and the Beast?
“That peach dress she had at the end? I wore one a lot like that to my prom. Only mine was three quarter length. It didn’t go all the way to the floor,” she reported. “It’s a story that really shows you what love can do. And when people are hurt they can get ugly and be trapped inside all that hurt, like the beast was trapped inside the castle. And only love can free us from all of that.”
“Was it worth missing the new season opener of Dancing with the Stars?” I remember I asked.
“Did that start back up tonight? The one with Charo and Mr. T?,” she was alarmed. “I wanted to see that and you made me miss it!”
One Sunday night nearly four years ago now, I thought it’d be fun to take Mom to Constitution Park for the free “movie in the park” where the feature being shown was the 1978 musical Grease. Yea...that Grease. The film that also features Cumberland’s own Eddie Deezen. He was there and Mom was tickled to get a picture with him.
“Hey Mom...do you know the first time I saw this, you and Dad took us see it at the Drive In right here in Cumberland?”
She said “Well...it was a big hit...I’ve always liked Grease. It’s a cute movie.”
Then...the film started. And she forgot how adult the themes were and some of the language used.
“Oh my!” she exclaimed. She shook her head and laughed in spite of herself. “I don't remember this movie being so grown up. And these are supposed to be teenagers! Wait until I have a talk with Eddie’s mother about him being in a film like this! And I can’t believe you brought your own mother to see this!”
But yet, Mom sang along -- out loud -- to every single song. Even “There are Worst Things I Could Do.”
And when we got in the car, she was giddy.
“Thank you for taking me to see that. That was so much fun!”
“I thought you said it was filthy,” I said as I started the car.
“Well...” she winked. “It is called Grease.”
I miss moments like these. I miss going into movie theatres. And I really do miss my Mom.
This year, for Mother’s Day, if you are still lucky enough to have your Mom around, call her up and tell her you love you. Better yet, invite her to the movies. Even if it’s just over at your own house. Pick something that will spark conversation. You might be surprised!
Happy Mother’s Day.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine