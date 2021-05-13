We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Cierra Bradfield
“Being a mom isn’t always easy and sometimes you don’t know the answers but that’s something that comes with being a mom. There isn’t a book especially in my circumstances to tell you how to mom. Being a mom is something that has forever changed my life and I will forever be grateful. There is a reason I was chosen to be a mom and I cherish every second of it.”
From the moment I found out I was pregnant with my first child I was scared, nervous, but completely over the moon. I was so excited to experience a new life come into the world. I’ve seen new moms become a mom but I never knew the feeling till it happened to me. My story or ‘our story’ is a lot different than most. When my little girl made her final appearance, our excitement was quickly changed to fear. My little girl was rushed to Ruby Memorial because her esophagus didn’t connect to her stomach. She wasn’t able to breath without suction and obviously wasn’t able to eat. My life was turned upside down very quickly. My emotions were everywhere and all I was concerned about was if my little girl was going to be okay. Shortly after she arrived at Ruby we were told she would be having a huge procedure. The pacing of the halls and the tears of fear during this procedure is emotions I never want to have to relive. A supposed 3 hour procedure turned into a 5-6 hour procedure. The surgeon walked in with blood shot eyes and hands shaking saying ‘her case was a lot harder than I expected.’ From then on out we had a long stay in Morgantown. Our little girl had many tests, medications, X-rays, and procedures. Without our friends, family, and community we would have never been able to make it through these times. Being a new mom and having all of this happen to her baby is something I hope that no mom ever has to go through. We are finally on the upside of things but we still have a long road ahead. We consider Morgantown our second home with hospitals stays, procedures, and appointments. With that being said, to all moms out there – remember, you are strong. We have to stick together and be the strongest we can be for our little ones. I now understand why my mom always brought me up to be strong. Thanks, Mom.”
