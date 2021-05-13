We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Danielle Jackson
“This is my mom Danielle Jackson. I’m not even sure where to begin she’s strong, fearless, smart, caring, bold, and always makes sure everyone is okay before herself. She deserves more recognition then I can ever give her, she’s been through it all losing her grandmother and then a year or so later the love of her life (my dad). She has stayed so strong for my sisters and me. She has shown us how to be fearless, strong, caring, how to stand up for ourselves and show us what love is. She’s always putting everyone before her to make sure they are okay. And she busts her butt to make sure we are good and have what we need.”
Alexa Neef