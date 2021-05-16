We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Jackie Breedlove
“This is my 87 year old mom, Jackie Breedlove. She has taught me how to be a strong woman, and how to raise a strong woman. She raised me on her own sometimes working three jobs at once. She always taught me the importance of an education and helped me to get my doctorate in pharmacy. She was never given the opportunity to go to college so she made sure I did. These days she helps to make sure her granddaughter Kelsey and grand puppy Jax are healthy and happy. I know I wouldn't be a successful person today without her love and support.”
Malinda Darber