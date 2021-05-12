We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Jackie Whetstone
Words can’t express how much my Mom means to me but I feel this quote says it best.
“Mother is such a simple word,
But to me there’s meaning seldom heard
For everything I am today,
My mother’s love showed me the way,
I’ll love my mother all my days
For enriching my life in so many ways
She set me straight and then set me free.”
To my mom, Jackie Whetstone, thank you for helping me become the Mommy that I am to Branson. It will be such a blessing if I can be at least half the amazing, kind, loving, caring, selfless and strong Mom that you have been to my brothers and me. Thank you!
Brandy Bennett