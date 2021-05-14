We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Jamie Andres
“Hero is often used and I certainly agree (and Dad as well), but I would like to expand on the amount of attributes and adjectives to express my feelings for Mom. She is truly a gem and an ultimate example of how to be a great mother in raising my own family.
As young couple joyfully began their life’s journey together in 1957, and having recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary, my sisters and I were blessed with this ultimate parenting team and example of great childrearing. Their examples of love and devotion to raising their family well was our own template for good parenting. These lessons were passed on to my sisters and me along with the honesty and respect, kindness, patience and wisdom.
Mom was and excellent seamstress and sewed our play clothes, as well as bedroom linens and curtains. Every spring and fall, we had a day of trying on clothes. We were often dressed in the same outfits and so my youngest sister could wear the same outfit for years with the variety of sizes for the same outfit. Mom was frugal and nothing went to waste.
Mom taught us selflessness. While Mom hated camping, she took us on overnight camping trips, taught us to build fires, cook meals over the fire, and assisted our scouts with many other activities to assist us in earning our badges.
Mom was generous. My sisters and I were very fortunate.
Mom taught us manners and etiquette to be proper young ladies.
Mom and Dad both guided and encouraged us to volunteer and to educate ourselves for our career goals and college education. They were stern disciplinarians when needed but also patient and understanding in dealing with the consequences of our choices.
As time rolled on, my sisters and I married and three of us are now parents and two of us are now grandparents. We endeavor to follow the examples set by our parents. I can only hope that I was as successful and appreciated as my mother is.
My husband and I are now blessed with seven wonderful grandchildren. I continue to be active in their lives and share what talents and wisdom that I can and encourage them in their education and activities as well.
Mom was (still is) patient, kind, non-judgmental, generous, and wise. My sisters and I are truly blessed to have such a wonderful mother and cherish this wonderful lady.”
