We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Karissa Brandenburg
“As a first time mother, I spent years dreaming of my future babies: Who will they be? What will they look like? Then the time came, and reality far surpassed any dream. When my husband and I welcomed our first daughter, Aubrey Kaye, into the world on April 22, 2020, it was truly surreal. We did not find out what we were having, so when we were told the baby was a girl, we chose to honor my late grandmother, Kaye, by naming Aubrey after her. My grandma was the true epitome of what a mother should be: kind, humble, selfless, and giving. She passed these qualities on to my mother, who is not only a top-notch mother to my brother and me, but she is also a mother figure and caregiver to the countless students who all adore her at Westernport Elementary. I am also an educator, and I feel as though my years teaching middle school English prior to having my first child prepared me in many ways. A lot of the qualities that I have acquired over my years of teaching, such as organization, flexibility, and creativity, have all come into play as a mother. Nevertheless, I still find moments where I am asking myself, ‘Where was this at in the What to Expect books?’ Regardless of the sleepless nights and endless Google searches, I would not trade my journey into motherhood for anything. It has been my biggest blessing and most important role so far in life.”
