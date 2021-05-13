We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Kim Iser
“My mother-n-law Kim Iser is an amazing wife, mother, friend and overall person. She has been Mom to many many kids young and old. She has two kids of her own but she has done foster care for countless children, has a daycare in her home, and has three beautiful grandchildren. Not to mention all the kids her own kids brought around. She has stepped in and stepped up when a child didn’t have a mother or a close relationship with their mother. She accepts anyone who walks through her doors. Anyone who knows Kim is a better person just because she is in their lives.”
Heather Iser