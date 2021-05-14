We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Sally Cheshire
“My Mom is Sally Cheshire. She’s a mom of three who put her heart and soul into raising her kids. She has always been someone whose world revolves around her kids. She has been such a light during some of my darkest days and I could never thank her enough! I love my mom more than words could ever describe! And you’re never too old to sit on your Mom’s lap!”
Linda Witt