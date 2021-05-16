We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Sheila Lee
“Mother
Mom, Mommy… mine
There is no sweeter word
And never will there be a word that exhibits so much love, importance, urgency, expectation, and eventually sadness- when she is gone.
We do indeed love our mothers.
Sure we’ve all butted heads with them at one point or another in our lives,
But there will never be anyone who loves you more unconditionally like she.
Nor you for her.”
