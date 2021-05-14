We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Taylor Harris
“Becoming a mommy has been the best thing to ever happen to me. My children are absolute best friends. They’re each other’s best friends, inseparable to say the least. I am so blessed to be their mommas. I always dreamt of having a little girl growing up, and God blessed me with two. Two of the most beautiful girls inside and out. They have helped me grow in so many ways and shaped me to be the woman I am today. Being a mommy is hands down the greatest blessing and gift I will ever receive. Being a mom is my favorite thing to be.”
