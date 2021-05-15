We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Tierra Daley
I have heard many say that once you become a mom, it is like living with your heart on the outside. How true! When I wake up in the morning, my children are my first thought and the last when I fall asleep. When my kids hurt, I hurt. When they are sad, I’m sad. When they are happy, I’m happy. How can you put into words the love between a mother and her child? I pray that my children never doubt that they are deeply loved. They were created by God exactly as He designed. I feel very blessed and honored to have been given the responsibility to care for and love on the three sweet babies I am the mother of. There is no other greater joy than a hug around the neck, a whispered ‘I love you.’”
