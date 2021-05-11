Allegany Magazine continues to celebrate Mother's Day all month long...
Remembering the redbud, the morning glory and the viper’s bugloss
An open letter to my Mother on Mother’s Day
Dear Mother,
Sometimes I don't know whether to love spring or hate it. It has never been my favorite season, but it was always and forever one of yours. I prefer fall and winter – spring just seems too damned perky, like an overdone parody of itself – a Disney convention of bunnies, violets and chicks, set in real time. I do love the flowers, and the return of the birds, and all the rituals that make Easter such a landmark in my memory.
This season and you are inextricably connected in my mind. When the crocuses and snowdrops are half-gone, and the daffodils begin to pop; when the serviceberry trees beat the dogwood into bloom, and robins join the chickadees at my feeder; when the redbud peeps from the edges of the wood with its distinctive purplish blossoms – you are standing beside me. I am eleven again, walking the trail through the woods behind our house, while you point out to me bouncing bet, jack-in-the-pulpit, and your favorite, viper’s bugloss. (It was the name which intrigued you, I think, more than the flower itself.) You are helping me train morning glories up the strings we hung from the lamppost by the driveway, or creating remarkable artwork with colored Sharpies on our six dozen Easter eggs.
How long ago it all seems. How young we were then. How young you were!
You lost your mother when you were only 14, and I cannot imagine such pain. But perhaps the pain of losing you when I was fifty-nine was just as bad, in its way. I was old enough to understand, of course, and it wasn't a surprise – I had walked beside you through the Valley of the Shadow of Death for more than two years by then. But 708 uninterrupted months of having you always present at the back of my existence – that's a lot of unconscious, instinctive reliance and comfort to get past, to learn to function without.
But you're reunited with your mother now, after 74 springs without her, and I can't begrudge you that.
Truth be told, I'm relieved you weren't here to suffer through 2020. It was a struggle. I'm glad you were spared the misery of the pandemic and the angry politics.
Your grandsons are gentle and tolerant with their mother. They take our “dogwood and red-bud rides” with me up Williams Road and over the mountains to Flintstone so I don't have to go alone, but their enthusiasm is understandably forced.
I miss our camping trips, too, with the old pop-up trailer and the 400-lb wooden roof rack that a parishioner built us, weighing the car down like we were hauling a Sherman tank. I miss you reading to us around the campfire, and the three of us kids and you playing bridge on the picnic table by lantern light after Dad had gone to his sleeping bag.
You're not here to critique the new novel I'm writing, Mom, so how do I know it's any good? We can't sing together, those harmonies that used to delight us so because our voices meshed so well. Remember the recital you and I gave together about 30 years ago at Allegany College? I had just lost 135 pounds and went overboard on the makeup, but all eyes were on you the whole performance because your voice was sheer crystal.
All those family car rides you and Daddy insisted on, that I thought I hated at the time – what I wouldn't give to take just one more, with you and Daddy pointing out “gingerbread” on the old Victorian houses we passed in those quaint little Maryland towns, and the deer grazing in the mountain valleys. We'd stop for honeycomb and apple cider at a small roadside stand, and take White's Ferry across the Potomac just for the fun of it. Remember the bear that ran across the road ahead of us on Skyline Drive?
Oh I remember the time you asked Keith to rent us a cheap motel room for his Princeton graduation, and then Dad had to explain to you why there were mirrors on the ceiling and why the bed vibrated. What about when you placed the stuffed Thanksgiving turkey in the roasting pan and then accidentally put the pan back in the cupboard? We still have the battered metal mixing cup you dropped down the garbage disposal when I was a kid. You thought it was artistic, and it hung thereafter every year on the Christmas tree. Remember us three kids piling on the bed beside you while you read us Little Women and My Side of the Mountain?
I guess I am inevitably getting old, too.
You and Daddy are intertwined in my memory with laughter, with music, with nature, and with love. I measure my parenting against yours and know that I haven't lived up. I strive to be like you, but I'm only a faint copy. You had a way of being contented wherever life took you, even if it wasn't where you wanted to be. You found joy and a place for yourself wherever Daddy's career led, and your tranquil disposition and ready humor made you beloved far beyond the family. I wish I had your serenity. I wish I had your faith. I wish every day that you were here.
Give my love to Daddy, and all my other loved ones, and especially to the dogs! I try to believe I'll see you all again someday. If it's true, and I do, it will seem odd that your memories end on that August day in 2019 when you left me behind. I'll fill you in on all that's happened since.
Thank you for sending me the monarch butterflies you promised. I take them as a symbol that you and Daddy are waiting for me. I'll try to bring you a branch from a redbud, and maybe a morning glory or two.
Or maybe some viper’s bugloss.
Happy Mother's Day, Mom. With all my heart.
Ellen