Uniquely Allegany
Allegany Magazine brings you items unique to us right here in Allegany County, Maryland and the Western Maryland region as a whole. We love the local here at Allegany Magazine and we are immensely proud of all the diverse and unique offerings this community has – here’s a handful this month that are truly Uniquely Allegany. Do you know a business or product that could be featured here? Let us know. We would be tickled to spotlight them!
Books
The What, the Where, the How, and the Hoo Hoo
Telly Tales has been telling tall tales for 15 years
For 15 years, Cumberland native Paul David Powers has been bringing to life new, fresh, and whimsical ways to introduce morality stories to new generations. His series of Telly Tales stories have been published in various formats throughout the last decade and change. And now, to celebrate what began the same year as Allegany Magazine, Powers has brought all the stories together in one lovely 15th anniversary collection
Telly Tales: The Best of Telly Owl and Friends was released by publisher Lettra Books earlier this year. Each story is told here – like the Mischevious Varmints and Bill Crab, and the Owl Legacy. Each story is read-along family friendly, bedtime story appropriate and is rooted in the tenants of Christian teaching and the “Golden Rule” philosophy. Influenced by the plot techniques of novelist C.S. Lewis, each story brings to life another lesson in loving thy neighbor, or turning the other cheek, or how to handle a bully, how to honor your parents, or how to care for one another. Readers will find the stories comforting, delightful and familiar as these interpretations of parables and fables are told through the eyes and experiences of woodland creatures.
“Like Jesus watching over His sheep, Telly’s job is to watch over the creatures of the swamp,” says the book’s jacket.
The author himself is an Allegany High School who also graduated from Miracle Valley Bible College and received Leadership Development and Helping People Who Hurt Certificates from David Wilkerson's-World Challenge Institute of Christian Training. An award winning story teller and photographer, he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Counseling from Masters International School of Divinity in 2004.
“I have always been fascinated by Owls, especially in Spooky-Halloween stories,” David says. “But Telly Owl and his descendants were a special group of owls who always seemed to watch over creatures around them. Like Jesus the Good Shepherd who watches over His Sheep! Some of my highlights hearing about this book has been children delighted hearing Telly Tales read by relatives while travelling in cars, a missionary reading portions to his Sunday School Class. Even a bartender reading it to her daughter, or the two children from Germany selling the books in a bar!”
Portions of the artwork in the book have been provided by illustrator Jennifer E. Sheehan.
And while this is the definitive collection of all the Telly Tales stories published in one comprehensive publication, Paul David Powers sees this as just the beginning of visits to the woods with the creatures he crafted but to whom he has grown quite fond.
“The message I would have for anyone reading this book or reading this story is to never surrender or give up on your dream!”
Telly Tales: 15th Anniversary Edition The Besty of Telly Owl and Friends can be found online at merchants like Amazon. Limited signed copies of the book are also available at the Book Center in Downtown Cumberland, Maryland.