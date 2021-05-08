What’s Cooking
Thanks, Mom!
Celebrating Mother’s Day with your Mother’s Recipes!
You can always count on Moms
Back in March, I received a reminder email that my culinary column for Allegany Magazine was due. I had been so busy promoting and signing copies of my cookbook (a signed copy makes a great Mother’s Day gift by the way), I had completely been putting this deadline off... oops. Happens to the best of us, right?
And so I thought maybe some folks who follow me on my social media pages might be able to help and so I put a public plea for assistance out to the Moms out there. And if you can’t count on Mom to come through in a pinch, who can you count on, right?
All I did was ask people to tell me about their Mom’s cooking. What food or dish always reminds you of your Mom? What food did your Mom always make that you can't seem to duplicate? Even better...do you have a recipe from your Mom you would be willing to share with me to share with readers? What was her “signature” dish or recipe that always reminds you of “home?” We all have them. For me, it’s as simple as mashed potatoes. I know someone else who thinks of salmon cakes and mac and cheese.
The responses I received brought a smile to my face, a tear to my eye, and a growl to my stomach.
Happy Mother’s Day!
To get the recipes and read the submissions, click on each photo