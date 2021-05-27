Calendar Spotlight
The Show Must Go On
Cumberland Theatre opens 33rd season thanks to some help
The ghost light that illuminated the Cumberland Theatre for nearly a year has been extinguished – replaced instead by spotlights and footlights as the area’s only professional theatre marches forward with its 33rd official season.
In February, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s office announced $30 million in grant funding for entertainment venues across the state, which was to be used to make venues safer for audiences, staff, actors and to get artists back to work. Of that funding, Country Club Cinemas received $4273, 276, DelFest received $242,128 and the Cumberland Theatre received $113,706. That funding was just enough to begin mounting shows in March.
Theater operators made quick use of the money to make the venue safer and easier to clean by installing laminate flooring, redesigning dressing rooms so actors can be socially distanced and putting Plexiglas between makeup stations. The first three rows of seating was also temporarily removed and staff is conducting audience temperature checks and requiring masks for shows.
In 2019, the theater employed 48 Marylanders -- designers, actors and directors. It paid out about $75,000 in salaries and had a per year budget of approximately $250,000.
“We get artists from all over the East Coast that come here, and stay and work,” said co-artistic director Rowley. “They put their dollars back into restaurants and gyms and grocery stores. We were able to show our contribution to the local and state economy, which was part of the deciding factor of that grant.”
The theater had to close its doors in March 2020, just as it was preparing its rendition of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal work, “The Great Gatsby.”
Because of the State of Maryland money allocated in February, the theatre was able to launch eight productions this year which continue this month with House of Yes, premiering on May 13.
Other shows to follow this year include Ring of Fire (July 8- 18); Moonlight and Magnolias (August 5- 15), The Outsiders (September 2-12); Clue (October 7-24); and A Christmas Carol (December 2- 19).
“I think people are ready. People are ready to get out and do something,” Rowley said. “It’s been a rough year for artists.”
Cumberland Times-News staff writer, Brandon Glass, contributed to this story.
Photography courtesy Lisa Wolford/Wolford Photography and by Carisa Fazenbaker