Creating a wave of hopefulness, energy, and commitment
How the Mind-Body Medicine Program at ACM Teaches Students to “Take on Life”
When Allegany High School student Genevieve Batman was pulled from her math class in January 2020 to join other students to listen to a guest speaker, Laurie Marchini, “explain this thing called ‘mind-body medicine,’” she was anxious about missing the lecture.
“After answering some questions, Laurie led the group through a soft-belly exercise. I had experimented with diaphragmatic breathing before, so I was vaguely familiar with the process, but there was something special about this go-around,” recalls Batman, who was a sophomore at the time. “Within the first couple of seconds, I felt my shoulders fall down and my upper back loosened. My nerves uncoiled and my muscles melted. It felt like I was truly breathing for the first time. I hadn't been relaxed in so long I'd forgotten what it felt like. From then on, I knew I had to participate in this training - and I'm so glad I did.”
Batman joined 15 other area high school students who completed two four-day trainings at Allegany College of Maryland offered by the Center for Mind-Body Medicine (CMBM). The Advanced Training ended just hours before the pandemic shut down the world. These students were among 126 members of our community, together with eight representatives from Maryland community colleges, who were trained by the Center and are now qualified to facilitate eight-week mind-body skills groups. And less than a year later, Batman, along with Rylan Sensabaugh, a senior at Fort Hill, and Annika Murphy, a senior at Mountain Ridge, are now co-facilitating a mind-body skills group for their peers, one of 45 groups that are being completed by those trained last year.
Allegany County has more citizens, per capita, trained by the Center for Mind-Body Medicine than anywhere else on the globe. And this distinction was achieved before the most recent trainings conducted in February and March of 2020. Mind-body skills groups emphasize self-care and group support and are at the heart of the model developed by Dr. James Gordon, the founder and executive director of the Washington-based Center for Mind-Body Medicine. Dr. Gordon is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist who has served as the chair of the White House Task Force on Complementary and Alternative Medicine. He and his team of CMBM faculty members have worked all over the globe, responding to trauma created by war, natural disasters, and school shootings.
Cherie Snyder, professor of human services at Allegany College of Maryland, has been on the faculty of the Center for Mind-Body Medicine for about 15 years. She has played a pivotal role in Allegany County’s relationship with the Center for Mind-Body Medicine.
“It’s exciting to ride this wave of hopefulness, of energy, of commitment to others’ welfare that Cherie has set in motion in this county.” Gordon said during one of his recent trips to ACM. He added that Snyder’s efforts are working to “build a foundation of resilience, to restore hope in a community that, at times, has been quite demoralized.”
Quick to say that it has been a team effort, Snyder says she is also indebted to Marion Leonard for the vision she has nurtured for decades: that Allegany County could be known for its culture of wellness. As a faculty member in Frostburg State’s MBA program, Leonard was incorporating mind-body skills into her classes in the 1970s. She has been a source of inspiration and wise counsel to all those involved in this initiative.
Marchini, a community leader and member of Cumberland’s City Council, was a strong advocate for including students in this training and is a key member of the team working with the Allegany and Garrett County Boards of Education to develop a statewide health curriculum for the public schools that will incorporate the CMBM model. Batman, Sensabaugh and Murphy will be wrapping up their eight-week mind-body skills group they have conducted for their peers this spring. Marchini has had the privilege of working closely with these teens as they facilitated their group. She has been impressed with their “intuitive understanding of the model” and believes that “we can change and shape a generation through this work.”
Just last month, ACM hosted a State-wide Summit for Community Colleges to share this project and develop strategies to spread the CMBM’s model throughout Maryland. Kathy Condor, ACM’s Director of Health and Human Services in the Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development, is coordinating the Summit. Condor is delighted at how her colleagues throughout Maryland responded to the invitation to participate in the Summit.
“They see the need, and they are fully embracing the model. Many are developing credit courses in mind-body skills and are excited that these skills are being integrated into the K-12 health framework. Our model is effective, sustainable, and scalable,” she says.
The impact on the high school students who are now co-facilitating a group for their peers has been considerable. In her college admission essay, Sensabaugh reflected on her experiences with mind-body medicine:
“On the second day, after leading us through a meditation, our facilitator Toni asked us to draw a picture of how we want to see ourselves in the future. To my surprise, my picture did not include the successful career I have always imagined, but rather a simple family in a home surrounded by a heart. During sharing, my feelings of uncertainty, anxiety, and anger that had accumulated from my lack of family were released. Exercise by exercise we began to heal by releasing all of the trauma we had built up and hidden from the rest of the world. The skills I learned not only helped restore my psychological health, but also highlighted the anxiety so many youths in our society are facing today.”
Murphy has enjoyed facilitating the mind-body skills group with Batman and Sensabaugh. “I love leading the group, because I really like helping people,” she says adding she believes the techniques learned provide a powerful antidote to the various stresses that are facing high school students today. “Everyone can benefit from the exercises, and if you don’t like one, you’ll find others that work for you.”