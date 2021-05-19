“Deeds Not Words” is more than just a motto at Fort Hill
And how graduates of the school are putting their money where their students are
"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
Nelson Mandela
Perhaps having the opportunity to pursue that education can be just as powerful.
Grateful for the solid foundation that began in their high school years, a group of Fort Hill High School Alumni wanted to ensure a formula for success and opportunity for future graduates. Enthusiastically devoting their time, the group created a scholarship program for outstanding students pursuing higher education.
“The secret is that we have a great community behind us, which truly values our students and the importance of education,” says Bob Hidey, Chairman of the FH Scholarship fund. Contributions come from supporters in Cumberland, as well as all over the country. Donations are sometimes dropped off at the school or made via the websites of FortHillScholarshipFund.org or Community Trust Foundation (CTF) at ctfinc.org. Many give occasionally and some, like Kathy Blume, Harvey May, and Michelle Clise, give several times a year. “Whatever the amount, every donation helps our students fulfill their potential,” he continued.
Since its inception 12 years ago, more than $200,000 has been gifted to Fort Hill students – an amount the alumni sees as an investment in the lives of FHHS graduates. The program has quickly grown since its beginnings and last year was responsible for more than 30 scholarships totaling $35,000 to students showing great academic effort and excellence.
The Fund also has a number of partners, including Fort Hill’s administration, We Are Fort Hill, the F Club, more than 25 businesses, and the Community Trust Foundation. We Are Fort Hill annually brings in outstanding alumni and conducts events such as Senior Signing Day to encourage students to commit to their education.
“Working together, our scholarships honor teachers, students, and graduating classes who raise funds during reunions or other events. The level of commitment is absolutely overwhelming,” Hidey adds.
Partnering with the Community Trust Foundation has also provided a platform for additional administration, fundraising, and promotion of the program.
“We couldn’t do this without the help of our partners,” notes Jim Combs, former Chairman of the Scholarship Fund, and another big supporter. Jim and his wife, Carol Jean, were instrumental in creating a scholarship in memory of their daughter, Shari Maszkiewicz.
“Our efforts show our solid commitment to students and epitomize the school’s motto of ‘Deeds not Words’,” Mark Manges, a community leader and Chairman of We Are Fort Hill, says.
The process for the students is simple. With support from the school’s guidance counselors, students complete applications they receive at Senior Signing Day. School guidance counselors then play an instrumental role in joining several of the school’s dedicated teachers to select the award recipients using rigorous criteria.
“We are very fortunate to have this program,” says Principal Candy Canan. “We don’t know of any other high school with a comparable program.”
And the feedback from students shows that the scholarships have had a great impact.
“College costs are stressful and I wanted a good education but not a lot of debt,” says Emily King, recipient of the 4-year Shari Maszkiewicz Scholarship in 2018. Emily was Captain of her soccer team and National Honor Society President while at Fort Hill. Studying Cybersecurity at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, she also received a Cyber Scholars award made through the Northrop Grumman Foundation and volunteered to encourage young women’s interest in STEM. “These awards relieved some of the pressure and inspired me to give back to the community.”
2020 Fort Hill Alum Jacob Morgan was soccer Captain and Treasurer of his class, in addition to volunteering with the Summer Lunch Box program and Rotary Club.
“I received the Goldsborough 4-year award and it really made me feel supported by Fort Hill and the community. It confirmed for me that good grades and hard work are rewarded. They saw something in me and they’re helping me succeed,” Morgan, a current freshman at Frostburg State University says. “I appreciate that the Goldsborough award goes for 4 years, it motivates me to keep my grades up!”
Combs indicates most of Fort Hill’s current awards are for one-year.
“We’re working to establish as many 4-year scholarships as possible. We’re grateful no matter how you support our youth,” he says, noting many of these funds are set up through wills and estate planning and he encourages anyone interested in learning more to contact the organization or the Community Trust Foundation.
“We know many students could use encouragement and financial support to achieve their lifelong dreams; so I simply ask the community to keep up the good work!”
The Community Trust Foundation can be reached at ctf@ctfinc.org.