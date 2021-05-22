Wit’s End
Finding Your Sprinkles
How I battled back from heart surgery, stroke, and depression…and you can too!
Allow me a brief dissertation on depression.
After I had my two heart operations and later, after I had a stroke, I found myself in a massive depression. I am assuming, correctly or incorrectly, that any thinking man or woman has experienced a depression, at least once or more times in their lives. And if they haven't, perhaps they lead a gifted life or perhaps they have not experienced any of the plentiful cruelties life has to offer.
While I was in the midst of my depression, my beautiful sister kept telling me, over and over, “Depressions always end. No matter how severe, depressions always end.” I thought she was full of baloney or something more graphic. Then, as if for the first time, I started reading some books. My own predilection for the Beatles and John Lennon came forth and I began reading these books. During my depression, I had hardly read anything at all, not even newspapers. Reading had been my greatest joy in life since I was six years old. I have always been a voracious reader. I was never without a book, either nearby or right at hand.
As I was reading a John Lennon book, I realized my very vicious depression had ended. It was all over. I was back to my old self. I am usually a happy guy, pretty happy anyway. I usually enjoy so many facets of life. Is this my advice- to start reading books? No, it is not.
For me, Eddie Deezen, books are more precious than gold. For you? I don’t know. Get it?
My brother and I were talking the other day and he said the phrase: “Everyone has their sprinkles on their cupcake.” My sprinkles are books. You must find the sprinkles for your own cupcake, Cupcake. This is not a guarantee, but it worked for me and my depression was extremely gnarly.
Maybe for you it’s the beach. Television. Movies. Coin collecting. Stamp collecting. A life partner (this is, of course, a powerful one, but many in a relationship do experience depression- and I do realize that sometimes relatioships are not healthy and a bad partner can actually cause a depression). Eating a restaurants. Elvis. Facebook. God. Starting a Blog. Your cat. Your dog. Your kids. You get my point.
Find your own sprinkles. And I mean that very non-literally- unless sprinkles do it for you. Everyone has a “drug” of choice. And while I am not advocating drugs, I am talking about that feeling that surges through you as if you have been injected with something. Something that pulls you from that dark place.
Life and the world have so much to offer. Your drug and your sprinkles are different. Not everyone likes the same sprinkles.
I am telling you this because life is not meant to be an introverting experience. Sometimes, yes, but you have to extrovert because depression is the maximum introverting experience. And please, I beg of you, if you are experiencing depression, do not do anything drastic. No matter how low you feel, remember this------you are a non-replacable, indespensible, important person.
You are unique----- in this whole crazy universe there is only one of you.
You could be someone’s sprinkles.