We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature
Caressa Frazee Ledford
“My dream career was always to be a mother. I had other aspirations which would pay the bills, but being a mom was always my heart’s desire. My husband and I began the adoption process with so much hope. We never expected that process to stretch over six years of waiting. The last homestudy renewal before a birth mother selected us, Mark and I were ready to give up hope. Waiting for our angel Ariella was worth every moment of the wait. She has held our hearts from the moment we walked into the hospital and saw her. At the time her eyes were the darkest brown I had ever seen. They locked on me and it was as if she just knew we were hers forever. Being a mother has brought me a deep joy that I had not even imagined in my years of dreaming. Watching Ariella discover the world around her, teaching her the important toddler life lessons, and rocking her as she falls asleep create a little hint of heaven everyday for us. Life through the lens of motherhood is so much sweeter than I ever hoped it could be.”
