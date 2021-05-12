We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including...
Chrissy Burke
“What does being a mother mean to me? It’s learning to have strength I didn’t know I had and dealing with fears I didn’t know existed, until becoming a mother. Raising a little human is the most challenging job and I pray everyday I am doing the best I can for Axel. 2020 was the most difficult and life changing year and I couldn’t have made it without my sidekick. He gives me unconditional love, even on the days I don’t feel like I deserve it. Sometimes, I still feel like I need a parenting manual. Axel is the sunshine on my cloudy days, my forever nerf gun partner, and my best little friend. He teaches me something new everyday and I love watching him learn and grow. My son, my precious little boy, I am truly blessed he calls me Mom”.
