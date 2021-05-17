Remembering the “Queen”
The Community and the Family of Miss Lena Mae
To say Lena Mae Washington was the cornerstone of her family would be an underestimate. She was – and remains – a foundation for an entire community. And for those who knew her best, she was a queen – royalty that was respected and loved.
“Lena Mae was a queen,” Her nephew Darrell Lee Powell states unequivocally, “She was my second mother and she was also a friend. She saw good in all people whether they deserved it or not.”
“Mom raised us and everyone else’s kids too,” Her son James (Jimmy) Washington Jr. recalls proudly. “She took care of everyone. There was always an open-door policy at home. Our house was like a hotel sometimes because she took everyone in. It became normal to come home and find somebody else staying there. I remember there was a white guy that just got out of the military and was struggling and she let him stay with us for a while too - black or white it didn’t matter to her.”
For many whose lives she touched her death last September from COVID-19 left a crater in the community.
“Miss Lena was like my mother when my mother wasn’t around,” says Jeweral Evans, a neighbor and close friend of the family. “On one occasion I had surgery and my mother was out of town and couldn’t get back in time, but Lena was there for me. When I had to work late Lena would babysit my children and she treated them just like her own grandchildren - and she never charged me any money! I always paid her any way but she never asked for a dime.”
Lena Mae’s legacy is the success of her children, all of whom are productive and doing well. James (Jimmy) Washington Jr. was an executive chef for many years at the Holiday Inn/Ramada and is now a Dietary Specialist at the UPMC. Her daughter Kelly Bakari is an exceptional mother to her own three children. Kelly’s youngest son (Lena Mae’s grandson) Shawn Metheny is currently on the football team at Frostburg State University. And another one of Lena’s grandsons, Johnny Cooper, lives in New York City and is a Senior Digital Coordinator for BET (Black Entertainment Television) Networks.
“My mother opened the home to everyone - people were always stopping by to say hello and play cards,” says her daughter, Kelly.
“My grandmother loved to sit on her porch with friends and family,” adds Johnny Cooper. “My most memorable moments as a child are sitting on that porch in the summertime, talking and laughing. We were all so incredibly close and my grandmother’s house was like a safe-haven where we felt protected and loved.”
A few years ago, “Miss Lena” – as she was known around her neighborhood in Cumberland -- took a special trip to New York City to visit her grandson.
“At the time I had been living in New York for about 10 years,” Johnny recalls. “My grandmother always wanted to visit but something always came up and she couldn’t make it. That day finally came in December 2017. One of my favorite memories is pushing her wheelchair through the snow in the middle of Times Square – because she always loved the snow. I couldn’t hold back the tears. I’ll never forget the smile that moment put on her face.”
Lena Mae definitely loved her family, she loved to play bingo, and she loved to travel, especially to Washington DC where she had relatives. She enjoyed going to concerts in the city. Her favorite musicians were Teddy Pendergrass, Rick James and Earth, Wind and Fire. She was blessed with five children, nine grandchildren and an amazing 19 great grandchildren! She was a constant presence at football games, basketball games, or whatever extracurricular activity they were involved in. She was preceded in death by her husband James Washington, who was also a beloved and highly respected figure in the community.
Lena Mae was a dedicated employee at the Celanese Fibers Corporation, and she was also a skilled CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) at Lions Manor Nursing Home, Sacred Heart Hospital and Memorial Hospital.
Lena Mae was a woman of extraordinary strength and generosity, and she wove a motherly thread into the fabric of South Cumberland. She wouldn’t turn anyone away if they needed help or a place to stay. Lena Mae’s indomitable spirit, unconditional love and compassion will live forever in the hearts of her loved ones.