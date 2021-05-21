The Natives are getting restless
A quick guide to planting outside
By CASSIE CONKLIN
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Among the many new pandemic-era habits, backyard gardening emerged in 2020 as a renewed practice as travel plans and barbeque parties were put on hold. People instead turned to their outdoor space with a new mission - to grow food - some for the very first time, and others for the first time in a long time. This bump in the number of gardeners caught the industry by surprise, with seed retailers selling out before the last frost in late May. And though virus infection rates are declining locally and nationwide, accompanied by loosened restrictions on travel and gathering, many who found their green thumb last year are looking to increase their yield, and to do so more sustainably.
“If someone wants to plant a garden, then I want them to,” says local permaculture farmer Kenny Braitman who tends to an edible forest on his property in Finzel. “The more someone puts their hands in the soil, the more they care about our planet.”
Permaculture is, in part, a philosophy that observes the behaviors of natural ecosystems and attempts to mimic these systems, and by doing so, gardeners and farmers enjoy having fewer weeds to pull and reduced insecticide spraying. And though Braitman is a Certified Permaculturist (as well as a very talented metalsmith, thank you very much), he says that learning to grow food is “an area where it’s hard to fail… plants want to grow.”
Braitman takes his cues from many sources, including his own observations of his land, as well as Native American approaches to thinking about plants. Through this study, he has identified a few truths about the backyard garden that are worth considering as we get our hands dirty this coming late-Spring.
Everything is connected.
Everyone’s approach and perceptions about gardening are different,” says Braitman, but he argues that no approach is the wrong one. Instead of getting hung up on methodology, focus on the interdependence between garden elements, those planting this year will find success. “What you do to your grass impacts your garden. What you do to pests impacts your garden. There is a harmony of nature and with enough practice, people get an intuition about what works for them,” he says with confidence.
Get your neighbors involved!
“Neighborhood gardens are a vehicle to build community and sharing,” says Braitman, “not only do they provide the food we need to keep us alive, but they help us get to know one another.” He suggests strategizing with those who live nearby to develop a gift economy - a half bushel of tomatoes for a few stalks of brussels sprouts, perhaps. “There is no better place to store surplus food than in the stomach of your neighbor.”
It all comes down to soil. “A collective neighborhood approach to composting would serve most gardeners well,” Braitman remarks. “Indeed, we should be soil focused because if you have good soil, you’ll have good plants, and if you feed your soil, you can avoid having to use most pesticides. Your soil is your base and you build from there.” Quick and easy guides to basic composting principles are available widely online.
Build resiliency.
“Consider that a late frost or wet spring could wipe out one plant. If you have diversity in your plot, then your crop won’t be devastated by things outside your control,” he says. It might require a slight change in diet, but variety is the spice of life! If you’re planting twelve tomato plants, choose three or four species. “And, then of course there is gardening for the lazy - just plant perennials!” jokes Braitman. Hearty perennials that do well in western Maryland include rhubarb, spinach, asparagus, kale, and berry bushes.
Just experiment!
“Remember, you’re not raising roses to sell, you’re raising food to eat,” says Braitman. Take the lessons you learned in 2020, or as a child watching your family tend to their plot, and get out in your garden lab! With some trial and error, and a little bit of humor, by September, you’ll be snacking on green beans and okra.
Last year, gardening gave us something to occupy our time with as we fretted over the coronavirus, but certainly we reaped more benefits than just some decent produce.
“The more someone puts their hands in the soil, the more they come to care about our planet and the more we are a neighborhood,” Braitman says.