Guest Commentary
Thoughts on a New Downtown
Follow the Red Brick Road….
Momentum.
The term refers to the quantity of motion an object possesses. The more mass and movement, the harder it becomes for the object to stop. In simple terms, communities need momentum to thrive. Ones that remain dormant run the risk of dying; communities that keep moving are powerful.
All across America, rural communities like ours face circumstances they never anticipated. Once hailed as meccas of industry and might, many describe their communities today as decaying shells of their former selves, filled with rotting buildings, empty factories, and lost dreams. Take a drive in any direction and you are likely to find another town much like ours – some larger or smaller, some with better or worse architecture, but all with problems. Look a little harder and you might find a community on the rise – and the only thing separating them from us is their willingness to adapt.
For the past several years, dinnertime talk at my home has often focused on rural revitalization and the “secret sauce” that distinguishes communities which have become trendy destinations and popular weekend spots from those you lock your doors driving through.
You can imagine my excitement when I learned our community was attempting a bold and ambitious effort of its own, one that would restore, renew and reinvigorate the City’s once-prestigious city center, and for the past three years I’ve had a backstage pass to the extraordinary planning, attention to detail and sweat which goes into something of this size and scope.
The facts
There comes a time when we all have to face the fact that our home, our car, or our favorite piece of equipment is nearing the end of its life. In a strange twist, repairs seem to cost more the older our things become, and cities are not immune to the loss of youth. Several years ago, the City of Cumberland recognized an aging problem of its own – under the beautiful bricks of Baltimore Street is a maze - a complex system of outdated water and sewage lines, electrical systems and storm water management resources which have served our community, in some cases for more than a hundred years. More modern concerns surfaced, including the urgent need to provide broadband internet access for businesses and residences. Only three things were left to figure out: time, money and a plan.
As news trickled out about the need for infrastructure upgrades, larger questions emerged: If the City needed to remove the bricks to make the updates, why not consider a broader plan to revitalize the entire corridor? Better yet, rather than rely entirely upon ourselves, why not bring in an experienced professional, one who has successfully completed transformative projects in other communities? Fast forward, and a community coalition of sorts materialized – funding from the Downtown Development Commission and Allegany Arts Council brought Frederick, Maryland – based design firm, Cochran Studio to town. Those early visits catapulted us from doing the bare minimum to developing an ambitious, comprehensive plan to benefit all residents while protecting and showcasing our prized assets and carrying our city’s historic city center forward into the future.
But what about the mall?
Pedestrian malls were the soup du jour of the post-World War II urban design landscape and were intended to return shoppers to city centers after they fled to suburban shopping malls. Pedestrian malls were built with many of the same features as enclosed malls, like fountains and seating areas. The fatal flaw of pedestrian malls was the fact they focused only on pedestrians, failing to accommodate the many others users their stores and businesses served. In total, nearly 200 pedestrian malls dotted cities across America, and today, only a handful remain. Only a few have been successful: those that shared direct connection to a university, beach or major tourist attraction.
What’s an artist go to do with it
Before I dive into this part, I have a confession to make – after 15 years of living in the Washington, DC area, I had reached my limit of consultants. In every sector, every industry, and in every meeting was a highly-paid person who spoke a language I could not understand. Rarely did I leave a discussion comprehending what had been talked about or grasping how the proposed strategies would help my business. That said, there are times when a project is so large, so complex, and so integral to the fabric of a community that a professional is required – for the same reasons I don’t touch the electrical box at my house or “try my hand” at replacing my brakes, there are certain jobs only someone with an immense amount of knowledge can do, and that brings us to the plan’s architect.
First and foremost, William Cochran is an artist – in his work as a painter, sculptor and public space designer he has utilized both art and design to develop plans with transformative impacts on communities in Rochester, New York, Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland. Through the years, I’ve spent a considerable amount of time with him and what I’ve realized is he’s no ordinary consultant. He is fully invested in our community.
The final plan includes more than 80 pages of detail about everything from the type of lighting to which makes our streets safer, to the wayfinding signage to direct our future visitors. All of it was planned and scrutinized with one intended purpose: to protect and enhance the things we most love. Feedback resulted in the careful curation of traffic and parking plans, space for dining and even the kind of trees and plants which will show off our world-class architecture. This plan is not contrived or trendy. It is elegant, timeless and practical––all the things we value and most want for our mountain home.
But more importantly, the plan creates a living, breathing street with the flexibility to host festivals, parties, dining and pop-up activities. From a quick coffee run to our yearly holiday traditions to making memories with our families – the plan, unlike our current pedestrian mall, takes into consideration every single use, for every single user, and creates maximum opportunity to make a beloved and much-used central gathering place…for us.
Sounds good, but expensive…
More than three years ago in the plan’s early development, a budget estimated the project’s cost at nearly $9 million. That staggering amount seems a lot for a community like ours, and at the time of writing this article, a new budget is anticipated, one that will most certainly increase the project’s original estimate. Whatever the cost turns out to be, it’s big, and it’s really scary. The challenging conversations will continue between the hardworking engineers, artists, economic development experts, business owners and non-profits as they return to the table for yet another round. But in the end, we will find a way.
Lessons from dad
The truth is that continuing with our current, aging pedestrian mall won’t return us to the days of shopping at Peskin’s. “Doing nothing” will only continue the cycle of difficulties we don’t want. Doing the bare minimum, the “utilities under the street” part with only basic streets and sidewalks restored above, will add an incredible range of new utilities and cable none of us will see and only some will use. Going bold––that just might be the answer we need. It’s not an experiment––this path has led to revitalization in other communities. What has happened for them can happen here. Already we’re getting noticed – partners have leveraged this plan to raise more than $8 million of the proposed cost from sources outside our community. As Cochran himself says, “Money follows vision, but rarely the other way.”
My father used to tell me few things in life worth doing aren’t hard, and I’ve learned how right he was. The things which have brought me the most joy and satisfaction have often been those that pushed me to my limits and tested my resolve, but I’ve never been disappointed. This project will be hard – it will stretch longer than any of us want, and we will have to work together as a community to support our businesses, to encourage one another, and to champion this all-out attempt at a comeback. If we are ready to shoulder the challenges, I believe we can create a major leap forward for our entire community.
Remember momentum?