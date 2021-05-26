Uniquely Allegany
Allegany Magazine brings you items unique to us right here in Allegany County, Maryland and the Western Maryland region as a whole. We love the local here at Allegany Magazine and we are immensely proud of all the diverse and unique offerings this community has – here’s a handful this month that are truly Uniquely Allegany. Do you know a business or product that could be featured here? Let us know. We would be tickled to spotlight them!
Art
Leave Them Wanting Muir
The Eye of Randy Muir
Looking for a particular painting that will actually hypnotize. The paintings of local artist Randy Muir are such works. While there is a place in the galleries and private collections for surrealism and modern art, Randy – who turned 65 years young last Christmas Eve -- puts his focus and detailed attention on capturing life and moments so real his works look like photographs. His use of shadows, color and depth are remarkable and detailed. He recently approached Allegany Magazine to inquire as to our interest in our art and we are actually seeking a way to feature the artist himself and his work in a prominent way in this publication. For now, we knew we just couldn’t keep his work to ourselves.