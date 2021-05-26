Uniquely Allegany
Allegany Magazine brings you items unique to us right here in Allegany County, Maryland and the Western Maryland region as a whole. We love the local here at Allegany Magazine and we are immensely proud of all the diverse and unique offerings this community has – here’s a handful this month that are truly Uniquely Allegany. Do you know a business or product that could be featured here? Let us know. We would be tickled to spotlight them!
Food
Our Chefs Hat Awards…
Mise En Place, Lost Mountain, Simply Cakes, and Crabby Ole Man
It’s hard enough opening a business – but try opening a business and making it successful during a pandemic? And yet, four businesses in Allegany County opened last year under the most challenging of circumstances and now only launched almost softly and quietly – each one of them continues to be an example of possibility.
Allegany Magazine tips our chef’s hat to Mise En Place (30 North Centre Street); Lost Mountain BBQ Company (49 North Centre St. Cumberland), the Crabby Ole Man (13807 Bedford Road, Cumberland), and Simply Cakes by Ellie (926 National Highway, Lavale). Each one – quite frankly – is downright delicious. Try them all out – obviously not all in one day -- and always support the local not only with your dollars but with your dining indulgences every single time you get the chance.