Uniquely Allegany
Allegany Magazine brings you items unique to us right here in Allegany County, Maryland and the Western Maryland region as a whole. We love the local here at Allegany Magazine and we are immensely proud of all the diverse and unique offerings this community has – here’s a handful this month that are truly Uniquely Allegany. Do you know a business or product that could be featured here? Let us know. We would be tickled to spotlight them!
Music
Sing with the Ponies
Chincoteaque Pony and Songs of the Sea
You might already be familiar with the Frostburg recording artist, Dhruva. A Frostburg State University instructor by day, for more than a decade this singer has been presenting smoky and bluesy ballads and upbeat folksy recordings in the style ranging from Judy Collins to Judy Garland. The result has been the release of more than four albums with her original material. But now, Dhruva has found a new groove for the needle to land – with childrens’ music. The local artist has released a new CD just for children!
Chincoteague Pony and Songs of the Sea is a “listening journey to Chincoteague Island” to see the wild ponies and explore the delights of the ocean and her creatures. The entire 14 song set is a delightful blend of harmonies, poetries and rhythms that kids of all ages will love.
The collection is available in a hard copy CD edition (that contains a coloring book) and also in streaming and downloadable services like Spotify, CD Baby, and Amazon Music.