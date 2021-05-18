We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine
Where are they Now?
Crossing the Jordin
In Step and Catching Up with our 2018 Mother’s Day Edition Cover
Like most mothers who appear on our mother’s day cover, if she is expecting the baby when the cover is released, well, it’s a pretty good wager the mother we featured has not only had the child but is well into new motherhood. That was the case when Jordin Becker appeared on the cover of our May 2018 with her husband, . It was actually the first time in Allegany Magazine’s history of spotlighting “Moms We Love” that the entire parental unit – both the Mom and the Dad appeared together on the cover. And we thought it was quite stunning. And so, as Allegany Magazine celebrates our 15th anniversary, we thought it would be a great time to catch up with Jordin and see what has been keeping her busy since her face first graced our pages three years ago – you might be surprised what has changed.
Allegany Magazine: You appeared on our Mother’s Day Edition in May 2018. Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine?
Jordin Becker: I do! It was such a fun experience. I still have our copy and now that our boys are older they enjoy it.
AM: Did people recognize you once they saw the cover?
JB: So many people would come up and ask us about it. The office I work for purchased a couple of them for our waiting areas so our patients recognized me immediately. Bronson works for the city police in Cumberland so he was recognized throughout the community as well.
AM: What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you?
JB: Well…the last time we spoke we were in the process of buying our home, since then we have completed many renovations and updates. So that’s kept us busy on top of being parents and working full time.
AM: So life is different and seems to be busier for your both than it was when you were on the cover of Allegany Magazine?
JB: Absolutely! On the cover I was expecting. I’m not expecting anymore. That was the addition of our amazing little boy, Abel Lee to our wild bunch. So I would say life is a little different with three boys now. And now Covid.
AM: What two words could you use to describe motherhood?
JB: Is it even possible to describe motherhood in two words?? Two important words that were instilled when I first became a mother are love and patience. After being a mother for 10 years now I agree. Love and patience wins every time.
AM: What is something you've been doing that people might be surprised to learn?
JB: Since having Abel I’ve been looking into going back to school to further my career.
AM: What is it that you would love to do next?
JB: I would love to get back to a somewhat normal lifestyle. I think everyone feels that though. Also, I want to travel and continue to make memories with my family.
AM: And is Allegany County still home?
JB: Of course! This is the only place I’ve really ever known. Of course I’ve traveled but I was born and raised here. People really don’t appreciate the small town and history here.
AM: And since this year we are celebrating the magazine’s 15th anniversary, what do you think it personally takes to be picked to be an Allegany Magazine cover?
JB: To have grown up in this community and to be a productive member in the community. I don’t think you have to always be expecting a baby. But for the Mother’s Day cover, that helps.