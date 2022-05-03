From the Editor’s Desk
Let the tears water the smiles
Faye. Tilly. And Our Annual Moms We Love
As we enter this month and this season of Mother’s Day, I can’t think of a single story – at least one print appropriate about my late mother, Faye, that I haven’t already shared with all you over the last 16 years of this publication. Even when Mom was still with us, I shared narratives of her life to her chagrin and at her expense.
But in thinking of something to introduce this edition I am reminded of a couple of Mom-isms when Mom was simply her unedited uncensored self – and both involved the movies. Mom loved going to the bargain matinee at the mall on Monday nights. Then she would call me up with the full review later.
I remember I asked Mom to give her honest review after seeing the live adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
“It’s a long movie but I didn’t get bored. I think some of those scenes might scare some little kids. I like that the teacup is named Chip and he's chipped. I cried a few times. When the Beast says “I bet you miss your Dad.” And I cried at the end. It’s a movie that really shows you what love can do. And when people are hurt they can get ugly and be trapped inside all that hurt, like the beast was trapped inside the castle. And only love can free us from all of that. Sometimes all people really need is that one person to love them and believe in them. That’s the message of that movie really. I thought it was well done.”
And then I asked her “was it worth missing the new season opener of Dancing with the Stars?” Mom replied “Did that start back up tonight? The one with Charo and Mr. T? And I missed it? Well....for #&*%’s sake!”
I remember when she saw the movie version of The Shack. I had read the book and told her the subject matter was a little emotionally heavy. She said the film was too and she remarked that actor and singer Tim McGraw looked older without his cowboy hat. I said “Mom, Tim McGraw and I are the same age.” And she said “Well…you’re not getting any younger either, son.”
Moms. We gotta love ‘em.
I was also personally saddened earlier this year to learn of the passing of Rena Love – you probably know her best as “Tilly.” I think my Mom and I had a relationship similar to that of Tilly and her son, Dave. The two of them were not only mother and son but they were very good and one might even argue best friends. And so it broke my heart for Dave when I heard his mother had passed and I want to take a moment to offer my own condolences to him. It’s not easy, Dave – but that love and admiration and respect you and your Mom had for each other will carry you through with wonderful memories. Let the tears water the smiles. I’ve been there. It’s not an easy road to travel. At all. That’s true for all of us who have lost our mothers. Their love is eternal and we feel it every single day. And so this edition also has a special “In Memoriam” to Tilly – a human fixture in downtown Cumberland who will be sorely missed.
Some of us are very fortunate to have been or still be close to our mothers -- to not only find in these amazing women a wonderful provider, nurturer, protector and ally but also a lifelong and best friend. And so this is the issue where we celebrate mothers and motherhood. We asked our readers to tell us about their mothers… or about being a mother. Or even to reflect on a woman in your life who was like a mother to you. Hope you have some tissues ready!
Happy Mother’s Day.