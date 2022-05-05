“It is better to be a shrine than the scene of a crime”
How Frostburg State showcases the story of an “ordinary boy” in
Considering Matthew Shepard
There is an adage in the musical world that is as old as the first note set to a page. When words fail, sing. When vocabulary is difficult to utter, set the music to emotion. When the words do come but are too joyous or too painful to render, turn the thoughts into lyrics. Through music, great love, great longing, and great pain can and has always been expressed.
In October 2008, an “ordinary boy” – a 21-year old handsome “All American” college student was found tortured and dead outside Laramie, Wyoming. The young man’s “crime” was that he was gay and being gay so offended two men he had come into contact with earlier that evening that they took it upon themselves to kidnap, beat and brutalize the student and leave him for dead, tied tightly half naked and bleeding to a fence.
Hearing of the news, words failed composer Craig Hella Johnson and so he did what artists do. He poured out his feelings and his reactions onto the page. And by the end of the year he had written a passion oratorical based on the events of that day and the news that later consumed his thoughts and polarized a community.
That production – aptly titled Considering Matthew Shepard has been performed for audiences from Los Angeles to Austin to parts of Poland to a televised PBS special in 2018. The recorded score to the program was nominated for multiple Grammy awards. It has been produced in the heartland to outside Hollywood – each production not only moving its audience to tears but to action. And on May 6 and 7, that work will be performed as part of a special event by the music department at Frostburg State University in the Pealer Arts Center.
The idea to bring this sometimes heavy but necessary show to Maryland was the brainchild of Scott Rieker, director of choral activities and choral music education at FSU. Scott had performed as part of the ensemble in the Consider Matthew Shepard four years ago at the University of Southern California. Bringing the production to Frostburg was on his goals upon his employment at Frostburg in 2019.
“I had intended to do this show in the spring of 2021 and then the pandemic was still going on,” Scott says from his cozy office over espressos. This is a man passionate about this passion project. “I got to perform in this show during my last year of doctorate studies with the USC Chamber Singers. They debuted it. Craig Hella Johnson played the piano and conducted it. And this is his work.”
At Frostburg, Considering Matthew Shepard will be performed by the university’s chamber choir with special guests in lead vocal parts. The orchestra will be comprised of faculty members. Daniel Rich, a non degree almnus who began his education at FSU and obtained his masters at the Manhattan School of Music; and Franscesa Aguado, an adjunct voice professor at Frostburg will “voice” the roles of Matthew and his mother, Judy, respectively.
“Interestingly, there are no roles per se but there are moments where Matthew speaks through song and speaks through the music,” Scott says. “The most personified piece in this production is the fence.”
The fence in which Shepard was tied to while he died is in fact a bit of narrator of sorts in the show – guiding audience members on its journey from humble “mostly forgotten” physical barrier in a field to a spot of almost holy significance.
“The fence has some very powerful songs from its point of view,” says Scott. “There’s a country-like song where it wonders if anywhere will ever remember it to a song where the fence talking about being the one who cradled and held Matthew until he died. There is one really powerful lyric in the song where the fence says ‘Being a shrine is much better than being the scene of a crime.’”
The production purposefully contains 33 songs – each one varying in tempo and style from pop sounds to classical to jazz to Gregorian Chants and spirtuals.
Of the show, one published review contends the production is a “stunning work arising from dark violence… Considering Matthew Shepard explores the beauty of Wyoming, what it's like to be an ‘ordinary boy’ and the mystery of violence through a startlingly varied and cohesive group of pieces. Craig Hella Johnson give us a cowboy’s lonely song, a recitative from the Bible’s first murder, a crucifixion taunt harkening to Bach’s St. John’s Passion, as well as a chorus richly declaring ‘We Are All Sons’ The searing poetry of Robert Kyr and Hella Johnson’s own lyrics incarnate the voices of Matthew Shepard’s mother, the deer who sat by Shepard throughout the night of his beating, and the jazz singer who desperately warns us not to bring pain too close. Considering Matthew Shepard sinks deep into the soil where all our souls are struggling to grow.”
A published review on Amazon about the recorded soundtrack to the program calls it “haunting - touching - thought provoking - lovely music and text. A fine tribute to a young man we lost before he really had a chance to live. Perhaps the most heartbreaking song of the work is ‘I am like you/ We are all sons.’ We have more in common with the young men convicted of the murder than we might want to admit.”
“The artist uses all sorts of musical styles,” says Scott .”It goes from loud to soft and from hard to fragile. It’s a journey told in song.”
The production has the blessing of the Matthew Shepard Foundation – started by Matthew’s mother, Judy Shepard, who since her son’s death has been a central figure in the campaign for protecting lives of LGBTQ youth. Judy was invited to the production but can not attend due to scheduling but as of press time, she was expected to speak to the cast of the show via Zoom as of the production of this magazine had probably already done so.
“I have met and spoken with Judy Shepard and she is great. I would describe her as having energetic calm when you meet her,” he says.
Johnson sets a wide range of poetic and soulful texts by poets including Hildegard of Bingen, Lesléa Newman, Michael Dennis Browne, and Rumi. Passages from Matt’s personal journal, interviews and writings from his parents Judy and Dennis Shepard, newspaper reports, and additional texts by Johnson and Browne are poignantly appointed throughout the work.
Considering Matthew Shepard also has the support and sponsorship locally of the Cumberland Pride Festival and of LGBTQ-related student organizations on campus. The FSU Alumni and news and marketing department has also loaned support and the Frostburg Alumni Association has paid for half of all the expenses of the production.
“There is so much good when we can when we do good,” says Scott. “We are hoping to get even more strong involvement. My skill set is in hopefully making music sound good and presenting works that are beautiful. My skillset is not in promotion or marketing or in being that guy who knows every person in Cumberland. That’s where we have reached out to the community for support and the support we have received for this project has been phenomenal. There has actually been unwaivering support from everyone involved.”
Why now, in May, 2022 does Scott believe the timing is right for this show to be staged at an college tucked away in the Applachian Mountains?
“I think people here on campus and in the community recognize this as an important work for our time,” Scott says. “It is too important a message not to do and we need it now more than we have in a long time. The message in the end is yes – we are our brother’s keeper – yes, we are responsible for each other. I want our students here to see this. I think it will change lives the way it changed mine.”
The production is under the stage direction of Darrell Rushton
“Our departments, Music and Theatre, have been actively looking to partner together for some time, and I was both excited to collaborate with Dr. Rieker, and work on a form I have never directed. Plus, I was floored by how beautiful the music was the first time I heard it,” Darrell says. “I think it's always the right time for promoting acceptance and remembering the struggles our country has been through. Watching and listening to the work has made me self-reflect, and remember my own reaction to the events, particularly how strongly I felt that we were long overdue writing laws against any hate crime. I hope the community comes to see the work, and I hope people take a moment to realize that while we aren't there yet, the country has moved forwards, not backwards.”
Personally, Scott says he has always felt a connection to Matthew Shepard and to the way he died.
“Matt Shepard is only 28 days older than I am,” he says. “He grew up in Wyoming. I grew up in Nebraska. I could have been Matthew Shepard. This show has a special and deep meaning for me and I think it will for a lot of people who see it. Truly, this could be anybody’s story. This man was just an ordinary man living an ordinary life. Sometimes there are stories that are painful to hear but we still have to tell them. It really is powerful. When it comes down to it, it’s above love and respect and what can we do for each other?”