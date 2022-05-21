Looking Back
I Canoe! Canoe?
Why Rolling On the River Isn’t Anything
Is this a good time to talk about the history of canoeing on the Potomac River? Is there really a bad time?
It’s safe to say the Native Americans who resided in our area were first to use the canoe. Whether they used the canoes for leisure is uncertain but let us assume they had some great moments. Soon settlers had an opportunity to travel on the river by rowboats and other non-mechanized craft. When the C&O canal was built all the way to Cumberland a new opportunity for boaters was made available as long as they avoided the canal barges. Flat-bottom boats or mule-power scows had furnished the only medium for the enjoyment of a trip upon the river or the canal.
But “rollin’ on the river” – at least the Potomac River as it winds through Allegany County – isn’t anything new.
In the May 26, 1912 issue of the Baltimore Sun and in the September 27, 1911 issue of the Cumberland Evening Times, there’s mention of a canoe club in Cumberland. And a short announcement about a members boat trip appears in the September 22, 1904 edition of the Alleganian newspaper.
At the close of the Civil War the first flat boat came to Cumberland, a fine centerboard sailboat about 19 feet in length. Upon the introduction of the canoe the flat boat vanished. The newer craft opened a new means of pleasure. This dated and prejudiced article failed to mention that the local Native Americans had the first canoes.
The history of the canoe in Cumberland preceding the advent of the canoe club is interesting. Canoeing had its inception as a pastime when Mr. Shriver purchased a Racine Canoe in 1881.
Interest in canoeing skyrocketed so much so that in 1890, the three boat sheds were so crowded that it was impossible to shelter more canoes without the addition of adjoining sheds. The year was 1896 when a little band of canoeing enthusiasts got together to consider ways and means of caring for the growing fleet of these little craft that traveled the waters of the Potomac and the C&O canal. Up till then the canoes were housed in three small buildings on the canal path near the basin of the Cumberland Basin Company. The shelters were totally inadequate to care for their craft without being piled one on top of another, like books on a shelf. The location for these buildings was problematic as the “dining room” for the mules was directly in front of the entrances of the boat houses.
In 1894, an attempt to organize into one club failed. So, finally with better leadership a meeting of canoe owners was called on April 26, 1896 at the Baltimore Street YMCA and an organization was formed. Present were Messrs. Robert Shriver, Joel L. Griffith, W. Milnor Roberts, Jr., John C. Wilson, John G. Lynn, Wm. M Bruce, George W. Roeder, J.B. G Roberts, Sr. and other community leaders. Shriver was the moving spirit behind this effort and would be their leader until his death in 1912.
By February 10, 1897 there were 34 members with a charter limit of 50. It would not take long to reach this limit and there was a long waiting list. Plans for a club house drawn up by Robert Shriver and Herman Scheider, were submitted and approved. By June 21, 1898 the building had been completed. Directly across the river in the State of West Virginia and from the two large porches a beautiful view is to be had both up and down the river. The first housewarming was so successful the affair was made an annual one. The first floor of the building had a large rack which held 40 canoes, with racks on the sides of the walls for 12 more. Each member had a large locker for his paddles, clothes and other necessities for a journey. On this floor was a space for dancing. The big room, occupying all the upper floor, was used for meeting and club purchases. The walls were artistically ornate with pictures taken by members while on their canoe trips.
The Shawnee Canoe Club had a great influence upon the sport of canoeing in Western Maryland until canoeing was largely replaced by the motorboat. Under the direction of its officers the club was in its beginning the sole “dean” of social and athletic organizations of Western Maryland with its name known throughout the state.
The canoeing season usually opened on Good Friday, when members transported their craft to Keyser or Dawson, 25 or 30 miles up the Potomac and return in them. At that time of the year the river was high, and the rocks could not be seen. With the river raging it required expert handling when shooting the rapids to keep from striking the rocks and preventing a puncture or an upset. Not unusual for the time the club had been established as a men’s only organization. However, on one occasion ladies were invited, and from that time on they had always been included in the parties, and a few of them became expert canoeists. But this did not mean they could become a member.
Frank B. Jenvey, Wm. M. Bruce (attorney) and W. Milnor Roberts, Jr. inaugurated evening trips to Buck Lodge Island. Here coffee, beefsteak, cooked a la hickory split, roast potatoes and “trimmings” were served on the beach. These wayfarers termed themselves the “Insane Gang”. But the women folks wanted to know the reason for these nocturnal visits, and so were included on one of the cruises and ever afterwards insisted upon being sailing comrades.
In the June 20, 1904 issue of the Cumberland Evening Times it was reported that some members of the Shawnee Canoe Club and their families were taking a long trip down the Potomac to Washington, D.C. on a barge called a packet boat towed by horses. Four of the members were traveling with their canoes on the Potomac while the others traveled on the canal boat. The party expected to make the trip in a few days and would report back from time to time. No more reports were seen by this author in the papers. The meaning or derivation of these fanciful canoe names was challenging to decipher but tells you something about the owner. For instance, the name “Iamalula” is taken from the Pinkerton detective novel, the “Whitechapel Murders” published in 1888. A quick search though back Cumberland newspapers shows that Elk’s Frank Jenvry and George Daisey were amateur actors for local theatre benefits and Milnor Roberts, besides being the General Manager of the Edison Electric Illuminating Company was well versed in the violin and composer of theatrical music.
The club being located next to a river where flooding could be expected was not great. Floods happened during the club’s existence in 1894, 1902, 1903, 1905 and 1907 and 1924. It was reported that when the river rose to an unprecedented height in 1888 one of the houses was washed away but apparently rebuilt.
As with all good things it was inevitable that the club ended but canoeing lived on with the Potomac being so readily available. Summer camps sponsored by the Boy Scouts and YMCA taught the skills as they still do today. It is hypothesized by Karen Gray that the original, dedicated club members were aging or had died, and they had pretty much canoed everything within reasonable reach. The elite social status of the club perhaps also changed with the less affluent not being selected for membership. The social atmosphere that bound the club together had just withered away. The Shawnee Club property was put up for sale on October 29th, 1927.
After this notice no further information was found from newspaper searches. However, in a 1936 aerial shot of that area no club house could be seen. The infamous 1936 St. Patrick’s Day flood could have wiped away any further evidence of the club that was once so infamous. That land later would be converted in the 1960s into part of the flood control levee.