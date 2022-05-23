“Living with It”
How one local man beat the odds against a rare disorder and why he says his life now hangs in the balance
Photography by Conner Ward for Allegany Magazine
His birth name is not Madison Moon. That’s the name he has chosen for himself. It’s the name he often performs under, records under, and appears under. His real name – the name given to him by his parents when he was born in the first year of a new millennium has grown too painful for him to continue to claim.
Madison’s “real name” is the name of someone who was bullied and chastised growing up. It’s the name that saw him through what he recalls as a torturous period going to high school in Cumberland.
“I felt like I never fit in. I always felt like an outcast and so I sought out other outcasts as friends. Kids can be mean and cruel growing up. Believe me,” he says.
Madison was born with a condition that many times proves fatal for young people. He was told he probably would not see his high school graduation. But he did. It’s a medical condition in which he can experience involuntary tremors, one that keeps him from actively participating in sports, and one in which his urine has the odor of something usually reserved for breakfast. Madison has what is called Maple Syrup Urine Disease – also medically known as ketoacidemia. His liver is unable to process proteins and other enzymes the way healthy livers do. As a result, his urine, his sweat and any of his body fluids take on a smell not unlike that of maple syrup.
“So I grew up with this rare disorder. To be honest, most kids usually die who have this. I’m not supposed to be here,” he says.
According to MedLine Plus, a government funded medical research source, Maple Syrup Urine disease is an inherited disorder in which the body is unable to process certain protein building blocks (amino acids) properly. The condition gets its name from the distinctive sweet odor of the affected urine. It is also characterized by frequent vomiting, lack of energy, abnormal movements that can mimic tremors, and delayed development. If untreated, maple syrup urine disease can lead to seizures, coma, and even death.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, MSUD is a life-threatening metabolic disorder. Metabolic disorders are conditions in which a person’s body can’t function normally because it can’t properly convert food to energy to keep your body healthy. Protein is needed by the body to function normally. Proteins are made up of 20 different types of amino acids. Proteins must be broken down (metabolized) so they can be absorbed and used by the body. People with MSUD don’t have the needed enzymes (either don’t have the specific enzymes at all, have the specific enzymes but they don’t work, or don’t have enough of the specific enzyme) to break down three particular amino acids – leucine, isoleucine and valine.
Because people with MSUD can’t break down these three amino acids, these amino acids build up in the body, and become toxic. Without medical management, maple syrup urine disease can lead to a wide range of intellectual and physical disabilities and even be fatal. Yes, it’s that serious.
The condition is considered rare. Maple syrup urine disease affects an estimated 1 in 185,000 infants worldwide. Oddly, the disorder has its origins in Pennsylvania and can be traced among religious sects and communities. The disease still occurs much more frequently in the Old Order Mennonite and Amish populations, for instance, with an estimated incidence of about 1 in 380 newborns.
Madison attended the Frankfort High School system until grade 11 and then moved to Cumberland. He graduated from Allegany High School in 2020. He says while children his age were involved in kickball and little league, he was in and out of hospitals – spending time as part of research projects and seeking treatment at both the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins.
“I spent my entire childhood in and out of hospitals. Forget Dodgeball. I have dodged actual death at least five times. Something just won’t let me die and I am glad of that,” he says. “Growing up, I couldn’t eat food other kids could eat. I couldn’t have McDonalds. I was always fatiqued as a kid. My parents had to constantly monitor me. I am the only one in my bloodline who has this. Doctors have told me it’s just a case of genetic bad luck.”
The only potential “cure” for the condition is a liver transplant. Madison has researched his options. There is a treatment but medication can cost anywhere from $220 to $1200 a month. And since he turned 21, he has been dropped from his father’s insurance that covered his monthly medical insurance and as a result, his medications. When he applied for Maryland state assisted insurance, he was told he was not “sick enough” for the coverage.
“I was told I would basically need to be near death to get the coverage,” he reports. “I was also told and sent letters that basically said I couldn’t get coverage because this is a childhood disease and I should actually be dead by now. One person I talked to about it told me to ask area churches for money. I have set up Go Fund Me and Facebook fundraisers but no one’s life should depend on Facebook. No one should have to rely on a Go Found Me account instead of health insurance. But this is where we are.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: Between the time this story was published in our hard copy edition and we were able to post it here online, Madison informed us he was successful at his court appeal and the judge sided with him -- indicating the idea of denying the man lifesaving medication just because he "shouldnt have lived this long" was a "preposterous" reason. The rest of the article continues:
Madison says he doesn’t know a life any different than one in which he lives with this “invisible disease.” It’s a disease no one can see or notice. Often times, when it causes tremors and small seizures, those who do not know him mistake it for inebriation or accuse him of doing drugs.
“The funny thing about that is – if I had the drugs I needed to control the seizures, I wouldn’t be accused of being on drugs,” he says. “I somehow trudge on through life. I was born like this. The first few months of my life I was in a coma. I barely made it out. I do have slight brain damage so I do shake a lot and I have these tremors.”
Madison says he has an upcoming hearing with a state subsidized insurance company to present his case. He is collecting documentation in the hopes that a sympathetic mediator will reverse the insurance carrier’s decision to deny him coverage.
“I basically need a judge to tell them I am sick enough. That I could die without the medication I need for this,” he says.
In addition to living with a disorder that he says “robbed him” of a childhood other children experience, he was also robbed of a parent. Madison’s mother died in 2014 when he was just about to turn 15.
“My Mom is the one who taught me to fight. She had osteoporosis and was paralyzed from the waist down and in a wheelchair. And so she inspired me,” he remembers, getting visibly choked up. “She told me no matter how bad things got or get, you have to keep moving forward because things could turn out great. She said I had an unfair disadvantage but that shouldn’t stop me from living life to the fullest.”
Madison also indicates his crusade is not just a quest to raise funds for his own lifesaving medication but to assist other families who may be facing the same issues with their children who have this disorder and the stigma that comes with it.
“My purpose in talking about this and maybe my whole purpose in staying alive is to help other people with this. The kids who have this – like me – a lot of them feel trapped and their parents feel trapped – in some sort of purgatory. Their families feel helpless and a lot of them are stressing,” he says. “As a kid, I wanted to give words to this. And so I want to try to use my voice to raise awareness while I still can.”
Even something like doing a magazine interview can be an issue for him, Madison says.
“It’s why I asked to meet with you in private and talk about it and why I actually asked you if I could use a private entrance and exit to walk in and out of your building. People see me coming and it makes them uncomfortable because I could stand and shake. I have to drink water constantly. There could be an odor around me. It makes people uncomfortable and I get that but there is a real stigma attached to this disorder and the public thinks we’re freaks,” he says. “I am not a freak because I have lived with something that should have killed me. I am not a freak because I am just trying to survive to my 22nd birthday. No one should be worried about not seeing 22.”
As for his fight ahead with insurance companies? Madison says he is prepared to fight for his life.
“I feel like I am trying to plug a drain before it drains all the water out,” he says. “Until I get it figured out, I have to rely on the public and whatever help I can get to get what I need month to month in order to survive. I don’t want to be scared anymore. All I am trying to do is just exist.”
To assist in Madison's expenses or to assist other people in the same condition as he is:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-madison-moon-foundation