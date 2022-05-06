Mother, May I?
What you can do for Mom this year that just might inspire a career
My Mom passed away in June, 2013 and I still miss being able to cook for her. My Mom – Virginia Lou Hand – loved the very idea of cooking – of the notion of translating your thoughts and love for someone into food. If she liked you, she cooked for you. I get that expression from her.
I was actually born in mid May and so for “Ginny Lou,” I was a belated Mother's Day present. And so, for my mother and me, Mother’s Day always held special significance. We each got presents that month. From each other.
Even in the year she died, I called a florist and sent her flowers for Mother’s Day and the very next week, she sent me flowers right back. There were years we would laugh because the arrangements would look exactly the same. Sometimes it became a contest. My Mom and I thought a lot alike. She was even a teacher too.
In fact, it was my Mom and my grandmothers – the great women in my life – who took me under their aprons and wings in the kitchen and taught me how to cook. In fact, my grandmother was a home-ec teacher and in her own kitchen – she only allowed one grandchild in there to help her – and that grandchild was me. As a result, I developed a love of all things culinary and that love became a career. So this year, get into the kitchen and make something “by hand” (pun intended) for Mom. Or Grandma. And for the mothers and grandmothers out there, let the little ones help in the kitchen. You never know when you could be inspiring a career.
Here are some of my favorite recipes that Moms and kids can create together this Mother’s Day. You don’t have to necessarily make breakfast in bed for Mom. You can make lunch. Dinner. Desserts. You can even call your Mom up on a video chat or Zoom meeting and cook together. The kitchen is the room that brings everyone together – so let it bring you all together to celebrate Moms and motherhood this year.