We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“My son is Owen Magruder and he is five. I never knew what true unconditional love felt like until I laid my eyes on my child. He is capable of making me feel so many different and conflicting emotions each day, but always ends the day with thanking Jesus for mommy and telling me how much he loves me. It is the hardest and most rewarding job I have ever had, and I wouldn’t trade one second of it!”
Amy Magruder
Meet all of Allegany Magazine's 2022 "Moms We Love" in one collection in our May 2022 hard copy edition -- available now. Or call us at 301-722-4608 today.