“Everyone thinks their mommy is the best but mine really is. My mommy is Ashley Chucci. She is a nurse practitioner so she takes care of a lot of other people besides me. But I know I’m her favorite. I was born through the process of IVF and knew that I was going to be blessed with having the best mommy in the world. Mommy makes me feel so special and loved. I laugh when she sings me silly songs she makes up just for me and when we dance – Mommy loves to dance. Some mommies are beautiful, smart, kind, loving, caring, silly, funny, talented, witty, wise, courageous, compassionate, tough, proud, positive, awesome and amazing. My mommy is all of these things and so much more. She gives the best hugs and kisses and I will love my mommy forever. She is the best.”
Dominic Ryan Chucci
One year old
Okay okay, Dominic really didn’t write this. It was written and submitted by his grandmother, Terri West. But he would if he could.
