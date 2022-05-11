We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“I couldn’t let this Mother’s Day go by without giving a huge shout out to my daughter Cassidy and her wife Britney Williams. They have worked so hard to become parents and this will be their first Mother’s Day and I want to celebrate them! They have a magical relationship of not only marriage but work responsibilities and being a mom and they have made it look easy. They saved as much as they could after their beautiful wedding to go to Shady Grove for fertility treatments. They chose a donor and decided to at least try the cheapest way first. They were told she only had a 10% chance conceiving but they figured why not. They next day they even went jet skiing thinking it more than likely didn’t work. However, it did! They have a beautiful boy Malcolm who turned one last month on April 8. The exact same day my other grandchild was born 11 years ago. To say they are amazing parents is an understatement! Happy Mothers’ Day to these beautiful woman that are first time moms! I love them both!
PS: The teddy bear in the picture was made for my grandson, from the shirt of his grandfather (Cassidy’s Dad) that passed away last year and unfortunately never got to meet this sweetheart.”
Dawne Bush
