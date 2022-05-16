We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“This is my angel of a mother, Dawn Vanmeter of Oldtown. This is from my wedding day and this photo brings me so much joy. I tell everyone that my mother is a saint and I fully believe that. This woman has been through fire and back and has always put her childrens’ well being before her own. I have seen her go without so that we never had to. She not only raised four children with everything she has but she is also now raising two grandchildren who are autistic and is doing it with pure grace. She quit her full time job to devote all of her time to giving them the best life possible and being able to have the time to make sure they never miss an appointment. She has recently gotten a new job in the school system, after they witnessed how amazing she is with my niece’s care and she is now able to give even more of her heart to the children she helps in the school. She never stops giving for the people she loves or even people she has never met. With raising four children, you can only imagine the number of “adopted” children she has gained within our friend groups, and they would tell you the same about her. I could go on and on about the selfless acts this amazing woman has done within our community. I am who I am today because of my incredible mother. She read us this book as a child and to this day I will never forget it and she quotes it to us often. ‘I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my mommy you’ll be.’”
Kirsten Lewis
Meet all of Allegany Magazine's 2022 "Moms We Love" in one collection in our May 2022 hard copy edition -- available now. Or call us at 301-722-4608 today.