“My mom, Debbie Twigg, is -- without a doubt -- my hero. From the time I was born, she was always so attentive and loving. She always put my sister and me before her own wants and needs and I will never forget that. I remember those times growing up where she would go without so we could have extra. Even now as my sister and I are, Mom will still go above and beyond to help us. She is truly the most selfless, loving, gentle, caring person I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet, let alone to call my own mamma. I feel so blessed to have her in my life.”
Jessica Twigg
