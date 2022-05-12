We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“On January 20, 2022, Delores Lewis, owner of Delores Skin Care and Makeup Center on Baltimore Street, passed away unexpectedly. It was a shock to her family, friends, and the community of Cumberland. Delores had opened her business in 1978 and worked up until the Lord called her home. She was loved dearly by so many, especially me, and I regarded her as a wonderful friend. Girlfriends, like mothers, need to be honored and remembered in May.
I first met Delores while attending Scotts Beauty Academy on Centre Street in 1974. She was enrolled in the semester class after I had started. I recall us talking about school and our future as cosmetologists. Delores was going through a transition in her life and wanted a new career. She wasn’t certain if being a “hair dresser,” as it was referred to back then, was her forte. At the age of 20 I knew it wasn’t mine, and we both joked and complained to each other about attempting updos. How were we to master all that teasing! I told her the reason I was going to Cosmetology School was to graduate, get my license, and then go to New York City to get my Estheticians license to specialize in skin care and facials. I had been offered a job at the hair salon, 612-614, owned by Dick McIntyre. He and his wife Juanita were in the process of remodeling their business and opening a skin care salon on the second floor. Well, that was much more appealing and exciting to Delores. As our friendship grew, and we shared the frustrations of learning all aspects of becoming a hair stylist, she asked me if I thought Dick would want another esthetician. I told her I would find out.
Delores was hired, and after receiving her Cosmetology license, she and I, along with Juanita McIntyre went to NYC, trained, and graduated from the Christine Valmy International School for Estheticians. It was a great experience and lots of fun. The salon opened in February 1976 and was the first of its kind in Western Maryland. After a year, I decided to leave the business, but Delores stayed until she opened her own skin care salon in 1978.
Delores had a special gift. It was the gift of touch. She also had the gift of talk and laughter. To be a great esthetician means to connect physically with the person you are laying your hands on and are touching. The healing power of a physical touch can bring peace to a person, and release mental and emotional stress. Delores’s touch also came from the Holy Spirit. I can promise you she prayed for her clients. As a very devoted Christian, if you were in need of prayer, she sensed it, she just knew and prayed for you. She used her gifts accordingly.
God had been preparing Delores from the start. She was a blessing to so many and she touched everyone in her own unique way physically, mentally, and spiritually. I will always cherish my beautiful friendship with Delores. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and a friend to many. Happy First Mother’s Day in Heaven, Dear Delores.”
Cyndi Esposito Haskins
Meet all of Allegany Magazine's 2022 "Moms We Love" in one collection in our May 2022 hard copy edition -- available now. Or call us at 301-722-4608 today.