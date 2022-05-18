We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“In July 1882, a little baby girl by the name of Erzsi Pasztor was born about 3,500 miles (about the width of the United States) from Cumberland in a small town of Kassa, Hungary. That little baby girl just happened to be my Grandma, who eventually grew up, got married around the years of 1902-1903 to Gyorgy Szekely. Between the years of 1903 and 1911 my pap and grandma had two daughters, Zusa, and Erzsi Szekely. In the year 1910 my grand pap immigrated from Hungary to America, found a job in the coal mines of Western Maryland and was able to find a home and save enough money to have his family join him. My grand pap went back to Hungary in the year 1911 to help prepare his family for their trip to America. It was during this visit back to Hungary that a third child was conceived, unbeknownst to pap, when he returned to Western Maryland. Their son was born in October 1912 and named Terencz. In March 1913 my grandma, and her three children, Zusa age 8, Erzsi, 3,and her son Terencz, five months, prepare for their journey from Kassa, Hungary to America.
At the age of 31 with three small children, Grandma leaves her homeplace in Hungary, travels over 1,000 miles (about the distance from Florida to New York City) to the port of Bremen, Germany at the North Sea, boards a ship, and begins her weeks of sailing across the Atlantic Ocean. Their ship arrives in the port of New York on March 31 where she and her three children are processed at Ellis Island and are greeted by her husband Gyorgy. Currently or shortly afterwards, the family changes their names to George, Barbara, Susan, Elizabeth, and Frank. Sagala. And they reside in Lord, Maryland. Over the next nine years Pap and Ma have three more sons, one of which is my dad, their first-born U.S. citizen -- George P. Sagal and subsequently Ernest and Anthony.
I was fortunate enough to have known my grandma and spent many days with her over the next several years until she passed away in 1966. I am so amazed of her courage, determination, and tenacity for making that long journey to the port in Bremen with God knows what type of obstacles or problems she may have endured both on land and aboard the ship to immigrate to America. While Ma is not my mother, she was as close as being a mother and a person that I looked up too with so much amazement and lovable moments during my life. Of course, without her making that journey successfully there would be no me. So, I am incredibly grateful and appreciative of this person I call Ma, and I would like to acknowledge her in the Allegany Magazine for Mother's Day 2022.”
George P Sagal Jr
