We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“She is a nurse, mom, wife, friend! She has been Kaitlin Schry from the moment I met her even though she only just married my friend Carter last year. Their connection was obvious, and we were so happy Carter found such a great girl! Sawyer and Noah – their sons – are beautiful boys just like their parents! Kaitlin is a wonderful mother! She works very long hours as a nurse! She continued to work at the hospital while pregnant during the worst part of the pandemic. She amazes me! She is a wonderful, caring, and attentive mom and a total boss that works tirelessly to take care of sick people. I love her and I am so happy we get to be Moms together.”
Brittney Isaiah
Meet all of Allegany Magazine's 2022 "Moms We Love" in one collection in our May 2022 hard copy edition -- available now. Or call us at 301-722-4608 today.