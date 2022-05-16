We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“When you’re 13 and crying over middle school drama in your very pink and frilly bedroom, the last person you want is your mom. When you’re 16 and your first boyfriend breaks your heart, you go directly to your best friend. But when you’re 24 and you feel even the slightest bit of sick, you call your mom. Growing up I never wanted to be around my parents. I was the typical independent teenager who knew it all. Turns out my mom was always right, one day we’d be best friends and I’d turn to her for it all. My mom – Katrina Thompson -- is my number one fan, personal ATM, shopping partner and of course my biggest critic. No matter how many times a day I bug her, she always answers. She’s always available to help me when I need it and always ready to listen to my crazy ideas. I get my shopping addiction from her and my strong-willed attitude. Without my mom, I’d have fallen apart by now. Happy birthday to the queen of May birthdays herself. You’re the best, mom.”
Jordan Thompson
