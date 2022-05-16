Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.