“I took this photo a few years ago at my daughter Lisa’s house. Mother Linda, as everyone calls her, is a two time breast cancer survivor, 1994 and again in 2017. The last episode required a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and longer-term chemo drugs. Linda Finster lost her hair, but not her spirit, strength and determination. If that were not enough, in 2010 Linda experienced an aortic dissection with an aneurysm on the aortic valve. That necessitated an emergency helicopter evacuation to the University of Maryland Medical Center. She underwent two open heart surgeries conducted by the noted Dr. Bartley Griffith. Needless to say, that was a most harrowing experience for all of us, her family and her friends. She is also a retired 31-year teacher from the Allegany County Public School system. Lisa is a 25+ year nurse in the Emergency Department of UMPC Western Maryland. Lauren is a 22+ year teacher in ACPS system. They are her greatest supporters and admirers. We value every day of life and try to live and love life to the fullest.”
Wally Finster
