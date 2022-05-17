We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“If you know my mother -- Sara Kerr -- you how much of an angel she really is. She will go above and beyond to make sure her family and friends have what they need before she does. She is truly a blessing. Growing up my mom worked numerous jobs to make sure my brothers and I didn’t go without what we needed or wanted. She is such an amazing woman. She helped me bring my three children into this world and honestly I couldn’t have done it without her by my side. To anyone that knows her she is an amazing mother, sister, wife, friend and grandmother. I could only hope to be half the woman my mother is.”
Meagan Miller
