“My son’s name is Lando Morrell, he is one year old. I absolutely love being a mother. It has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. I was raised by a strong mom so watching her from my viewpoint through the years has made me be a strong mom as well. Lando is everything to me and I love watching him grow and change every day with my amazing husband, Dave. He is such a happy little boy and the love and light of our family. I’m so proud to be his mommy!”
Savannah Morrell
