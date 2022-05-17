We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“My daughter-in-law -- Terry Klein -- would be perfect for your Mother’s Day tribute. She has grown into a beautiful person. She has raised two sons a generation apart. She holds down a full-time job and manages home and family. She has many family members with health issues and she keeps track of them all. She has become one of the most thoughtful and beautiful people in my life. She was married to my only son and although divorced she saw him through some really hard times until his death. Then she handled the disposition of his estate. She is always there going above and beyond for all in her life. Her son was even on your cover once and so Terry Klein has been right there – under your nose the entire time.”
Nancy Klein
