We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“The love between a mother and her son is a beautiful thing. In just a short four years of being with Theresa and Kyree, I’ve seen how much joy it can bring someone to be a mother. Theresa Boal’s pride and joy is her son, Kyree. They are the same person in different bodies. I’ve never seen such a beautiful bond between a mother and child. Whatever Ky needs, his mom is there to give it to him. Theresa isn’t an emotional person, but the only thing I’ve seen bring tears to her eyes is her son. She has always made the best of everything for him and she sets the bar high when it comes to being a good mom. When I think of the words exceptional mom, I think of Theresa. She has not only shown me how I want to be as a parent, but she shows her son everyday how to be a good person. The support and love she gives Kyree is enough to go around the solar system a million times and back. Theresa, you are a wonderful person to all in your life and an even better mother to your son. Not only is he lucky to have you, but we are all lucky as well.”
Jordan Thompson
